The Den Theatre Announces September Comedy Shows

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming September 2024 shows, including Deric Cahill on September 5, Che Durena on September 7, Marie Faustin on September 12, The LADYGANG Podcast on September 20, Stanzi Potenza on September 27, and Straightiolab Podcast on September 29.

These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout September, including Dave Attell on September 13, 14, and a newly added show on the 15th, Chanté Wayans on September 19, Moshe Kasher on September 21, and Liz Miele on September 22. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Deric Cahill

Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Deric Cahill, AKA "BOLDFAM," has amassed a following of over 1 million across social media with his satirical take on parenting, adulting, and Karen crushing. Now, he's hitting the road with his first-ever tour entitled "Toxic Papa," which will include material about his life B.K. and A.K. (Before Kids & After Kids), offering a rare glimpse into how Deric went from corporate America to unhinged TikToker.

Che Durena: North America Tour

Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 7:15 p.m

Tickets: $22 - $55

Haitian Canadian comedian Che Durena was born and raised in British Columbia and is based in Toronto after spending time performing standup in Mexico. He is known for his work as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10 (over 7.6 million subscribers), and he has amassed a social media following of over 7 million with over 197 million likes on his viral TikTok rants and commentary. Che has appeared on Just For Laughs: All-Access, The Comedy Network, CraveTV, and recently dropped his debut comedy album Tales From My Butthole. His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living abroad and his perception of matters like culture, race, relationships, and drugs. Che has worked with brands like Coors Light, Herb, Vapen, and many more.

Marie Faustin

Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $42

Marie Faustin is an NYC-based comedian and actress. She has appeared on Broad City, Comedy Central Stand-Up, MTV’s Girl Code, VH1, The BET Awards, and TruTV. She co-hosted Viceland’s nightly variety show VICE LIVE, as well as Oxygen’s Very Real Talk. Marie was named a 2018 Comedian You Should Know by Vulture. She was also selected as one of Just For Laughs Montreal’s New Faces in 2017. Marie has performed at Comedy Central's Clusterfest and TBS’ New York Comedy Festival. Marie co-hosts the weekly podcast Peak 2000s and, before that, The Unofficial Expert (named #2 on Time Out’s list of “Best NYC Podcasts”) as well as the notable and long-running stand-up showcase Comedy at the Knit at The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. She has also appeared on podcasts like Las Culturistas, Inside The Closet, Girls Gotta Eat and more.

The LADYGANG “You Never Forget Your First” Tour presented by Clearstem Skincare

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $32 - $50

You never forget your first, right? Get up close and personal with your very first podcast love: LADYGANG. Hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek bring their unfiltered and high-energy show to your town, complete with good week, bad week, freebies, giveaways, audience participation, and some wild and crazy LadyGames. Come stumble through womanhood with the original chart-topping trio with over 250 million downloads, an E! series, and 2 best-selling books. Hear the never-before-heard stories we can only share with a live audience and leave feeling like you had your very first kiss all over again!

Stanzi Potenza

Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Stanzi Potenza is a Boston Native now based in Los Angeles. She is a trained actor, comedian, and digital creator with a rabid fan base of over 5 million. Stanzi is known for her viral sketches and comedic commentary and as the host of the popular weekly podcast What Fresh Hell is This? She has worked with brands like Nikon, GoodRX, Spencer’s and many more. Catch her in a city near you on her Work in Progress tour!

Straightiolab Podcast

Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. In each episode, George and Sam are joined by a guest to hold a mirror to society and finally get to the bottom of mysterious and perverse topics such as college fraternities, gender reveal parties, the military, themed restaurants, and the concept of "the holidays."

After a string of sold-out live shows in picturesque Brooklyn, NY, StraightioLab is embarking on its first national tour! Expect special guests, depraved segments, glamour-forward merch, and shocking surprises that will make you question EVERYTHING.

Previously announced appearances in September at The Den Theatre include:

Dave Attell

Friday, September 13, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (newly added show)

Tickets: $25 - $50

Chaunté Wayans

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40)

Moshe Kasher

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 7:15 & 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: ($22 - $37)

