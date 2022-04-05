The Den Presents Comedian Joe Mande On The Heath Mainstage, May 6

The Den Theatre will present Joe Mande: Hero for two stand-up performances on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($17 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Comedian/writer Joe Mande was mostly recently a writer on the NBC show The Good Place. He also wrote for three seasons on the popular NBC show Parks and Recreation, as well as the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None and Kroll Show on Comedy Central. As an actor, he has been on Modern Family, Parks and Rec and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has been the featured comedian twice on Conan, as well as Late Night with Seth Meyers and numerous Comedy Central programs. Joe's first comedy album, "Bitchface," was released by Greedhead Records and is available online. His one hour special, Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special can be seen on Netflix.



Tickets: $20 regular seating ($17 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.