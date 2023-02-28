The Countdown To Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Wine Auction 2023 Begins

After a five year hiatus, Lyric Opera of Chicago is back this Spring with Wine Auction 2023, on May 13. Named a "Top Charity Wine Auction" by Wine Spectator Magazine, the famed event is returning with its most lavish year yet, with all proceeds from making a profound contribution to Lyric's ability to present the joy of live performance through the wonder of grand opera.

Showcasing some of the world's greatest wines, luxury trips, and one-of-a-kind experiences, the catalogue is now available digitally for the fundraising auction event, with a print version of the catalogue available in April. Though there are prime lots of rare wines from top vineyards all over the world up for auction, this year provides a rich cornucopia of invaluable experiences including...

Finding Nimmo Bay - The chance to explore the heart of Canada's Great Bear Rainforest at the remote luxury retreat of Nimmo Bay Resort, offering world-renowned wilderness, wildlife, culinary and wellness experiences.

Dazzle in New York City - The opportunity to select a unique jeweled treasure from Tamzen Z with a personal consultation in Ann Ziff's Upper East Side atelier, paired with tickets to the Metropolitan Opera or a Broadway show.

A South Africa Trip of a Lifetime - Offers five days exploring picturesque Cape Town and visiting highly-regarded wineries before heading to Kenya for a week daily safari excursions with a private guide.

Bourbon Belt Bound- Presents special tours of two iconic distilleries in Louisville with an added VIP experience at Keeneland Race Track.

A Bayless Garden Fête - Experience a five-course dinner with wine pairings and an El Tesoro tequila tasting by Beam Suntory in the Chicago home and garden of celebrity chef Rick Bayless, featuring a private performance by a world-class Lyric Opera artist.

Additionally, Wine Auction 2023 showcases rare wines, with multiple regions on display. Notably, lot 14 features a quartet of beautiful Bordeaux Magnums, exemplifying the rich tradition of this historic region with a rare mix of elegance and intense concentration. Additional winemakers can be found in the Wine Auction 2023 catalogue.

Dedicated to the diversity of Burgundy, Laurent Drouhin from Maison Joseph Drouhin will be the Honored Guest of this year's Wine Auction. The Honored Guest is traditionally the focal point of Lyric's Wine Auction, making a donation of several exclusive lots. Maison Joseph Drouhin has been in the hands of the Drouhin family for the last 142 years, and with the fourth generation at the helm, they lead with the same passion that inspired the company's founder.

Wine Auction 2023 is led by two co-chairs, Nancy S. Searle and Erica L. Sandner. Ms. Searle has served on the Lyric Women's Board since 1989 and also serves on Lyric's Board of Directors. She also served as co-chair of Wine Auction 2018. Ms. Sandner has served on the Lyric Women's Board since 2010 and as co-chair of the 2015 Lyric Wine Auction. Suzanne W. Mulshine and Eileen Austin Murphy are the Wine Auction 2023 Vice-Chairs. Mrs. Mulshine has served on the Lyric Women's Board since 2018. Mrs. Murphy has served on the Lyric Women's Board since 2009.

To learn more about Wine Auction 2023, please visit lyricopera.org/wineauction.