The Claudettes Will Perform Live at Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will present The Claudettes, an original Chicago band known for their unique blend of blues, jazz, and rockabilly, on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm.

Led by Emmy-winning songwriter Johnny Iguana, the composer of the score for the smash-hit FX/Hulu series "The Bear," The Claudettes have garnered international acclaim for their piano-powered "garage cabaret" sound. The band's eclectic style, described as a mix of blues, jazz, and rockabilly, has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

Featuring Rachel Williams on vocals, Johnny Iguana on piano, vocals, and songwriting, Zach Verdoorn on bass, guitar, and vocals, and Michael Caskey on drums, The Claudettes promise an evening of original music that pushes the boundaries of rock while staying grounded in blues and jazz.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune describes The Claudettes as "a skewed cabaret band of blues, jazz, and rockabilly with a sensibility that feels equal parts James Dean and David Lynch." Their sonic Playing Field has been praised for tastefully blending the blues and everything beyond, showcasing the band's superpower of songwriting, as noted by NPR Music.

In addition to their musical prowess, Johnny Iguana has earned Blues Music Award and Living Blues Award nominations and has an impressive list of collaborations with renowned artists such as Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, Derek Trucks, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards.

