The Chicago Scots Honor Tradition With 179th Annual Saint Andrew's Day Gala

The Chicago Scots is celebrating Scotland and Kindness by hosting its 179th Annual Saint Andrew's Day Gala, “The Feast of the Haggis”, on St. Andrew's Day, Saturday, November 30 beginning at 5 p.m.

Never missing a year to host even in times of war, depression and pandemics, this year's evening of elegance will be hosted in a new location, the Palmer House Hilton, an iconic Chicago property built on love and ingenuity, located at 17 E Monroe. In the spirit of the giving season, all proceeds from the evening will benefit the organization's principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care in North Riverside as they gratefully recognize the contributions and accomplishments of fellow Scots and support their elder care mission. Tickets to the evening are extremely limited, and will sell out fast!

Throughout this grand night of tradition, attendees who are Scottish by birth, by heritage or simply by inclination will enjoy a cocktail reception with Scottish flair, followed by a special presentation of the Haggis and a banquet seated dinner. The entertainment for the evening will include live Pipe Band performances and Highland Dancers throughout the night, along with a special presentation of awards, toasts and tributes.

This year's awards ceremony will present its highest honor, the 2024 Distinguished Citizen Award, to Sir Niall Ferguson, for his prolific body of work as a globally-celebrated Scottish historian, author, and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Standford University and Senior Fellow at the Belfar Center of Science and International Affairs at Harvard. A prolific commentator and consultant on contemporary economic and political issues, Sir Niall is known for his ability to connect historical insights with current global trends. Sir Niall was named to Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in 2004, gaining prominence through his best-selling books, 16 to date. Sir Niall is also an award-winning filmmaker, and was knighted by King Charles III in June 2024 for his contributions to literature. Additional recognitions during the awards presentation will acknowledge Paul and Catherine Melville as the 2024 Kinswoman and Kinsman of the Year, for their outstanding leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing the work of Chicago Scots and the elder care mission at Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care.

Tickets to the lavish evening begin at $250 per person for general admission which includes access to the open bar and sit-down dinner. Sponsorship packages are also available for those interested. For more information, please email Dawn Miller at DawnMiller@ChicagoScots.org. Donations of any kind are also very welcome.

For more information about the Chicago Scots, to purchase tickets to the 179th Annual St. Andrew's Day and “Feast of the Haggis”, or hotel accommodations, please visit here. The dress code is Highland Evening Dress or Black-Tie encouraged.

ABOUT CHICAGO SCOTS

On 30 November 1845, when Chicago was a small frontier town, population just 12,000, a group of Scots gathered to celebrate Saint Andrew's Day. They resolved to form an organization to serve the needy and bring something of Scotland, of home to Chicago. Founded as the Illinois Saint Andrew Society at this very event, the Chicago Scots is the first and still oldest charitable and philanthropic organization in Illinois.

