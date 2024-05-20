Strawdog Theatre Announces Cast And Crew Of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Strawdog Theatre has announced the cast and production team for its Pride Month modern retelling of Oscar Wilde's classic THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, running June 6 - 30, 2024 (previews May 30 - June 2) at Rivendell Theatre (5779 N. Ridge Ave.).

In this fresh, vibrant adaptation by Dusty Brown and director Elizabeth Swanson, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST explores love, queer identity, acceptance, and the pursuit of happiness. Set against the backdrop of Chicago's Boystown and the lakes of Saugatuck, Michigan with wit as sharp as skyscrapers and charm as timeless as the prairie wind, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is a celebration of love in all its forms.﻿

The cast includes Michael Reyes* (Bracknell), Johnard Washington* (Jack), Jack Seijo (Algernon), Kade Cox (Gwendolen), Andi Muriel (Cecily), Lynne Baker (Miss Prism), Crystal Claros (Dr. Chasuble), and Matt Keeley (Merriman/Lane), with understudies AC Rakotoniaina (Bracknell u/s), Zane Sade (Jack u/s), Nora Sharp (Algernon u/s), Kelcy Taylor (Cecily u/s), Cameron Cai (Gwendolen u/s), Wendy Lee Evans (Miss Prism u/s), Jessica Goforth (Dr. Chasuble u/s), and JJ Sheehan (Merriman/Lane u/s). * denotes Strawdog Ensemble Member.

Elizabeth Swanson directs and serves as associate producer, with Jordan Ratliff (Associate Director), Dakota Allen (Stage Manager), Dusty Brown (Dramaturg, Adapted By), Joel Schleicher (Co-Production Manager), Noah Elman (Co-Production Manager), Manuel Ortiz* (Scenic Designer), Heath Hays* (Sound Designer), Emma Linnae (Lighting Designer), Rain Foiles (Costume Designer), Jyerika Guest (Intimacy Designer), Ellie Levine (Accessibility Director), Kyle Hamman* (Live Stream Technician), Karissa Murrell-Myers* (Casting Director), and Kamille Dawkins* (Producer). * denotes Strawdog Ensemble Member.

ABOUT STRAWDOG

Strawdog Theatre Company was ignited in 1988 Chicago by Lawrence Novikoff and Paul Engelhardt as a small ensemble based storefront theatre. Since then, Strawdog has grown to an ensemble of nearly 30 directors, designers, actors and theatre-makers committed to elevating the arena of ensemble-based theatre. Strawdog Theatre Company is supported in part by The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council Agency, The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, The Saints Grant Commission, and The Puffin Foundation.

