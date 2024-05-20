Overshadowed Theatrical Productions to Hold Inaugural Season Reveal Event Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will hold its inaugural Season Reveal Event next month. Guests will enjoy refreshments, a special presentation, and a few surprises with this exclusive look at what's coming in the next year at this beloved staple in the community. It will also be a chance to celebrate Overshadow's 20th year as a theater.

Founder and President Reba Hervas said, "Our audience knows to expect high caliber, wholesome entertainment from us, and this next year, we have an amazing season. We can't wait to see everyone's response."

The event will be on Saturday, June 15,2024 at 6pm at 900 Foster Ave, Medinah, IL 60157. It is free of charge, but a reservation is required.

The special Season Reveal event will also feature an exclusive first look at the upcoming production of Fiddler on the Roof. Audiences are sure to love Overshadowed's take on this cherished classic of the theater - a tale of family, community, and, of course, tradition. The musical runs from July 12 to August 3, 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Overshadowed's website.

Overshadowed has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

