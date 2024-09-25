The Andersonville Chamber Of Commerce Presents ANDERSONVILLE ARTS WEEKEND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce (ACC) is pleased to present its 20th annual Andersonville Arts Weekend, with the neighborhood transformed into a “walkable art gallery” from Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The free, three-day event includes over 40 businesses and more than 100 artists representing multiple genres including visual art, theatre, dance, music, makers, film, culinary, student art and public art.

Returning Arts Weekend mainstays include a Self-Guided Art Walk on all three days plus the popular Night of Parties, an evening of artist receptions, kicking off Friday, October 4 at 5 pm. The weekend culminates with Andersonville's annual Fall Wine Wine on Sunday, October 6 from 3 – 6 pm – because art and wine are the perfect pairings!

Special weekend events and performances include: Andersonville Arts Weekend Outdoor Market hosted by the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce (all weekend), Chicago Tap Theatre performance (Friday 10/4 at 6:30 pm); LEVELdance performs the after-dark experience NOCTURNE at Apothecary EO (Friday 10/4 starting at 8 pm, reservations recommended); GUS Spectacular Dance Performance featuring jazz, hip-hop and more (Saturday 10/5 at 2 pm); free screening of the family-friendly film The Biggest Little Farm presented by Andersonville Sustainable Community Alliance (ASCA) at Bramble Arts Loft (Sunday 10/6 at 5:30 pm, reservations required), free performances by School of Rock Andersonville's House Band (Friday 10/4 from 4 – 8 pm); and Andersonville Walking Tours hosted by Chicago by Chicagoans (Saturday 10/5 & Sunday 10/6 at 10:30 am, RSVPs required). See “Special Events” section below for RSVPs and additional details.

Comments