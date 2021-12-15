The 79th Annual Dolphin Show Releases Tickets For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Honoring Stephen Sondheim

Northwestern University's The Dolphin Show returns to Cahn Auditorium for the first in-person production since 2019 due to organizational restructuring and the pandemic, The 79th Annual Show Presents: Merrily We Roll Along.

Produced by Owen Kiley and Simran Deokule, directed by Nora Geffen, choreographed by Sammi Tapper and music directed by Shraman Ghosh and Cameron Miya. The Dolphin Show's Production of Merrily We Roll Along will take place January 21-23 and 28-29 in Evanston, Ill.

After the Nov. 26 passing of the show's composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, The Dolphin Show is honoring his legacy with this production. One of his most beloved and semi-autobiographical pieces, with a book by George Furth and original direction by Harold Prince., Merrily We Roll Along follows the trajectory of composer Franklin Shepard and his two college friends from their cynical adulthood to their hopeful adolescence. The Dolphin Show has a long history with Sondheim, having performed his productions of his musicals eight times since 1973.

Tickets are available now on the Norris Box Office website, starting at $20 for the general public; $15 for children, senior citizens and Northwestern employees; and $10 for undergraduates and graduate/pre-professional students. Free student tickets will be made available to Northwestern students during Week 2 of Winter Quarter. Attendance at Merrily We Roll Along requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (two days) of your chosen performance. All patrons must be masked throughout the entire show.

"Merrily is about the people we meet at 20 and their impact on who we become and how we move through the world as we 'grow up,'" director Geffen said. "This year, being able to bring Dolphin back into Cahn, we're excited to put the focus in our process on fostering those connections and asking how we can show up for each other in ways that the characters in Merrily often fail to do."

The Dolphin Show is a non-profit student theatre organization at Northwestern University that annually produces the largest student-produced musical in the country. It celebrates the diverse talents of the Northwestern undergraduate community by providing opportunities to learn and excel in artistic and administrative fields. The Dolphin Show presents a professional-caliber production while involving the community through outreach. Notable alumni include David Schwimmer, Kate Shindle, Warren Beatty, Richard Kind, Adam Kantor, lyricist Sheldon Harnick and musical director Keith Dworkin. This year, the 79th Annual Dolphin Show is co-produced by Owen Kiley and Simran Deokule, and directed by Nora Geffen. The show will go up January 2022 from Northwestern's Cahn Auditorium. The Dolphin Show regularly produces special events involving the community.