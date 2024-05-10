WELLS AND WELLES Comes to City Lit Theater in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 1940, the 25-year-old Orson Welles, previously known as a stage and radio actor, had achieved widespread fame for his 1938 radio play adaptation of the novel THE WAR OF THE WORLDS. The show was produced without the participation or even the permission of the novel’s author H.G. Wells, a slight which much angered the novelist. When Wells and Welles happened to be staying in the same San Antonio hotel while on separate lecture tours in October 1940, Welles had an opportunity to meet with Wells and make peace with him.

The world premiere play WELLS AND WELLES by Chicago playwright Amy Crider imagines what might have been said in a private meeting between these two pioneers of literature and the arts. What common values might have been shared between the 75-year-novelist, historian and futurist; and this American “Boy Genius,” 50 years his junior? In Crider’s play, the two share ideas about the potential of the arts and journalism to change the world, and the power of storytelling. WELLS AND WELLES will be performed by the Lucid Theater Company at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago from July 18 to August 11. Press Opening will be Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 pm.

Playing H.G. Wells (right) at 75, more than 40 years after the success of his early popular novels like THE TIME MACHINE and THE INVISIBLE MAN, but still writing and speaking feverishly to warn the world of the catastrophes that could occur, will be Chicago theater veteran Pete Blatchford. Blatchford has appeared on stages in Chicago, New York, Buxton, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. Some of his recent credits are THE FALSE YEARS (Yippie Fest), THE GIFT OF PROPHECY (Rhino Fest), and A RESTORATION COMEDY (On The Spot Theatre Company). The 25-year-old Welles (pictured on left) will be played by Gerrit Wilford, whose recent credits include CAT'S CRADLE, THE MIDDLE PASSAGE (Lifeline Theatre), HAY FEVER (City Lit Theater), and THE SECRET COUNCIL (First Folio Theatre).

WELLS AND WELLES will be directed by Amber Mandley, who recently earned critical acclaim for her direction of SHAKESEARE’S R & J, which was performed with an all-female cast at PrideArts. The production team will also include Scenic Designer Kevin Rolfs, a Jeff Award winner for Invictus Theatre’s WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; Lighting and Sound Designer Alvaro Ledesma, and Stage Manager Elijah McTiernan.

