Teatro ZinZanni Will Return to Chicago on July 8

Teatro ZinZanni is set to return to Chicago on July 8, The Chicago Tribune reports

ZinZanni will offer an all-new comedic show starring Frank Ferrante, who opened the production prior to the pandemic. The commercial show will offer a full six shows per week, dinner included. The current nightly capacity is about 300 patrons and all those tickets go on sale today, May 11.

"Our cast is more than ready to come back," said general manager Klaus Schuller, "and we have been dancing as fast as we can to make that happen.

Randolph Street Entertainment said that they had upgraded ventilation systems in their space and put various other health-related precautions in place, including a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for both performers and staff.

Show-only tickets also will be offered in the space for the first time, and will be priced at $69, instead of the $119-$189 dinner packages. There will be about 40 such seats available each night and food and drink will be available a la carte.

Learn more at https://zinzanni.com/chicago/.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.