Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro ZinZanni Will Return to Chicago on July 8

ZinZanni will offer an all-new comedic show starring Frank Ferrante.

May. 11, 2021  
Teatro ZinZanni Will Return to Chicago on July 8

Teatro ZinZanni is set to return to Chicago on July 8, The Chicago Tribune reports

ZinZanni will offer an all-new comedic show starring Frank Ferrante, who opened the production prior to the pandemic. The commercial show will offer a full six shows per week, dinner included. The current nightly capacity is about 300 patrons and all those tickets go on sale today, May 11.

"Our cast is more than ready to come back," said general manager Klaus Schuller, "and we have been dancing as fast as we can to make that happen.

Randolph Street Entertainment said that they had upgraded ventilation systems in their space and put various other health-related precautions in place, including a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for both performers and staff.

Show-only tickets also will be offered in the space for the first time, and will be priced at $69, instead of the $119-$189 dinner packages. There will be about 40 such seats available each night and food and drink will be available a la carte.

Learn more at https://zinzanni.com/chicago/.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Court Theatre Adds Seven New Board Members Photo

Court Theatre Adds Seven New Board Members

BWW Review: THE LAST MATCH at Writers Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THE LAST MATCH at Writers Theatre

Black Ensemble to Host SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Benefit, May 23 Photo

Black Ensemble to Host SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Benefit, May 23

The Theater Lab Adapts E.M. Forsters THE MACHINE STOPS For Virtual Performances Photo

The Theater Lab Adapts E.M. Forster's THE MACHINE STOPS For Virtual Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • MACBETH Will Be Performed at Salzburger Landestheater
  • Digitale Uraufführung: Ballettproduktion ANNA KARENINA von Reginaldo Oliveira
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Announces 2021-22 Season BETWEEN WAKING AND DREAMING