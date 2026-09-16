THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is Coming to Chicago in November
Performances will run November 24-29.
Broadway In Chicago will welcome trailblazing hip hop artist and Chicago legend Da Brat as special guest host and MC at THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, playing at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Featuring an all-star cast of dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist, the family-friendly holiday spectacle brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet and has thrilled audiences through more than 250 performances in over 70 cities.
Da Brat brings her groundbreaking history to the show. Born and raised in Chicago, she attended Kenwood Academy and The Academy Of Scholastic Achievement where she played seven different instruments in band. Her 1994 debut album, Funkdafied, entered the rap albums chart at number one and went platinum, making her the first female solo rapper to sell one million units. Her career has spanned music, television, radio and stage, with collaborations and performances alongside artists including Jermaine Dupri, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah and The Notorious B.I.G. "I'm so excited to step into THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER for the first time and bring my own energy to such a creative celebration of hip hop and the holidays," says Da Brat. "The show has so much movement, personality, and spirit, and I can't wait to experience it with audiences in Chicago."
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber, an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier Award nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical & Juliet, currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is four-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier Award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards and 20 Tony Awards. The remixed and reimagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.
Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.
Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has continued to evolve through the creators' commitment to enhancing the show and a cast of dancers and breakers who raise the bar each year.
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