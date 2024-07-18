THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OZ Comes To TADA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Follow the yellow brick road to The TADA Theatre this August for The Great and Powerful OZ: A Magical Musical.

Based on the classic tale and tunes that so many are familiar with, this fully-staged production is a magical theatrical treat that follows young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto, who are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to a magical land. Once she arrives, she soon discovers that she must embark on a quest where she comes across a rather unique set of friends and other creatures.

A collaborative production between The TADA Theatre and the Nebraska Children's Choir, the talented cast includes Elizabeth Krier as Dorothy Gale, Judy Anderson as Auntie Em, Harold Scott as Uncle Henry & the Wizard, Matthew Kischer as the Scarecrow, Todd Krier as the Tin Man, David Claus as the Cowardly Lion, Judy Welch as Miss Gulch / Wicked Witch, Britt Sommer as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, Issainah Roberts as Toto, Scott Minks as the Gatekeeper, Candice Minks and Kevin Welch as the adult Ozians. Members of the Nebraska Children's Choir include Paisley Buck as the Mayor of Munchkin City and Flying Monkey #1, Johnnie Dodge as the Barrister of Munchkin City, Kreyton Joel as Flying Monkey #1 and a Munchkin. Addition members Alana Andersen, Emerson Grubbs, Natalie Hartmann, Maddie Hoefs, and Peyton Rekte will portray the Munchkins and Youth Ozians.

The production is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, youth and NCC Choir direction by Judy Welch, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, projection and lighting design by Robert D. Rook, costume coordination by Shelly Self, with assistant costume coordination by Karen Statham, Kelly Geschwender and Melissa Walburn. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities. Photography by John F. Keller.

The Great and Powerful OZ is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, August 8-25. Showtime and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

Comments