THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Introduces 2023 Soloists

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque has shared featured soloists' biographies and special events for the 2023 engagement. Now in its seventh edition, Chicago's favorite alternative twist on the original story of Clara and her beloved holiday toy is a live event not to be missed. With an ever-changing line up, audiences experience a different performance each night that features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is directed by Sarah Scanlon and choreographed by Willy LaQueue and plays November 30 - December 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. The show runs one hour and forty-five minutes with a fifteen minute intermission and, new this year, original music by composer Michelle Isaac. Each week features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainers in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger with sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more. Press opening is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. with a holiday performance schedule of Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There are no performances Sunday, Dec. 24. The running time, including intermission, is 1 hour and 45 minutes. Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21+ to drink). Tickets are $20 - $100 are now on sale at GreenhouseTheater.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com.

Audiences are invited to follow Clara and her Buttcracker on a wild hallucinogenic trip from a boring-AF corporate holiday party to the raucous and sultry Land of Sweets where they battle rats, save the day and learn that body and sex positivity are to be celebrated. A combination of fairy tale and exotic trip down the rabbit hole with the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© highlights the world of burlesque, boylesque, magic, sword balancing, circus, dance and more. The production received rave reviews including being a “Top Theatre'' choice in Newcity, receiving the “Most Meaningful Alternative Production” from Life & Times and being Chicago Reader recommended with Dan Jakes describing the performance as an “inviting and joyfully queer experience that celebrates beards and heels and tits and bellies and butts in any and all combinations, then decks them in holly.”

“I am so excited to share the featured soloists for 2023 as it truly represents the best burlesque and variety acts that Chicago has to offer,” said Producer Jaq Seifert. “These incredible performers change almost daily, giving audiences a different experience with every performance.”

The line-up of featured soloists were curated by Sio Bast, and join the main cast in the roles of Vodka, Chocolate, Coffee, Tea and Ginger, and change from week to week, and includes, in alphabetical order:

Morteisha Addams (she/they, Coffee) is an esthetician by day, showgirl by night, 24/7 smokeshow. The Chicago native lives with her wife, drag performer Harley Go'Lightly, and their three cats. When she's not performing, she spends her time worshiping the Devil and doing lesbian sex magic.

Sio Bast (she/her, Featured Soloist Curator, Vodka) Known as the professional Chingona and the GothPinupChola, Sio Bast (she/her) has brought Salvadorian and Mexican flavor to some of the most renowned stages across the nation. Her first performance with (sub)version productions was with The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque in 2019 as a Chocolate Soloist, followed by Dark Side of the Boob as the Lion. She joined the leadership in 2022 as the Featured Soloist Curator and continues in that role, as well as adding her own burlesque consulting to our productions. She is the founder and executive producer of both Latinesque, an all-Latinx burlesque company, and Obscura: A Chologoth Burlesque Revue.

Bob'beyonce (she/her, Vodka) is a performer and choreographer from Chicago. For more than 20 years she has trained in a variety of styles ranging from classical to street dance. Bobbi loves to connect with people through dance and aims to spread the culture and history of Black communities through her artistic expression. Bobbi has danced for world renowned artists including Wyclef Jean and Tems as a background dancer. Bobbi has been performing burlesque for three years and is the recent winner of Unrivaled competition hosted at Untitled. You can catch her dancing her way around the city.

Latte Dah (she/her, Chocolate) is a sensual and delectable burlesque dancer, singer, roller skater, and costumer. She has been steaming up stages all around Chicago and recently Minneapolis. She is the Indulgent Delight: Latte Dah.

Mama Disco (she/her, Mother Ginger) is internationally known and tolerated, Mama is the CEO for Hot Mama Productions, LLC, and the host of the Mama Disco Show starring Mama Disco ft. The Mama Disco Dancers and The Diamonds Performer Mentorship Program.

Penis Envy (he/him, Coffee) After the apocalypse Penis Envy is the last man on earth. He is an interdimensional traveling cyborg warrior from the future with an addiction to testosterone injections.

Angela Eve (she/her, Mother Ginger) is an accomplished artist, artistic director, event producer, international performer, photographer, designer of all sorts and creative entrepreneur. Combining the finest elements of visual art, she intricately designs costumes and sets accenting her productions creating a performance art extravaganza. Her show Angela Eve and Eve's Parlor Cabaret originally helped kick off the neo-burlesque movement in Chicago in 2004. Her show has reached a great level of success over the years consistently selling out a variety of events nationwide and abroad.

Juniper Faewild (he/him, Tea) is a Chicago native and a freelance costume designer, oddities artist, illustrator, cosplayer and SWer! He is inspired by the weird and wonderful - and invites you into his world. He's the goth fairy femboy, Juniper Faewild.

Lady Ginger (she/her, Vodka) is an OG of Chicago Burlesque. An accomplished instructor and soloist, she's been performing for over 16 years and has graced stages all over the country. She is a winner at the Burlesque Hall of Fame with her former troupe, The Chicago Starlets. She is thrilled to make her return to this incredible production.

Noah Grey (they/them, Chocolate) is a Cabaret artist and producer and the black sheep of the burlesque world, haunting stages from coast to coast with their signature Sing'n Strip brand of the bump and grind. The offspring of a drama teacher, Noah has showbiz practically sewn into their DNA and has been singing and attempting to dance since kindergarten.

Ray Gunn (he/him, Coffee) is one-third of the award-winning Stage Door Johnnies and the reigning 2013 King of Burlesque. He's been headlining and touring internationally in the burlesque arena for 10 years and dancing professionally for 20 years throughout Chicago and other major cities in the United States. In addition to dancing professionally himself, Gunn has 14 years of experience as an artistic director and choreographer for professional dance companies. In 2006 was awarded “Choreographer of the year” by the Black Theatre Alliance and is the creator and artistic director of The Vertical Side Show.

Jezzibel (she/her, Chocolate) is an award winning sideshow burlesque performer. She has been performing and teaching her Danger art for almost 20 years, and is expanding her skills by starting Entertaining Chaos, a production company and sideshow school.

Kamrah (he/him, Chocolate) is a viral TikTok and Instagram star, teacher and performer, Kamrah is Chicago's first trans masculine belly dancer. He's been featured on WGN, performed at the largest dance festivals in the United States and is in high demand as a performer and instructor. He has his own online dance program and has recently opened a world dance studio in Rogers Park in Chicago with his dance and life partner.

Cryptid Kid (they/them, Chocolate) is a dancer, sideshow artist and leader in the Chicago fire performing arts community. They are a member and resident sideshow expert of the Vaudettes, Chicago's rock-and-roll dance troupe, where they have danced on stages around the world. They are also a board member of the Chicago Full Moon Jam, the hub of fire dancing in the city.

Beaver Knievel (she/they, Tea) is a co-founder of Chicago's Hot Clown Sex - a body and sex positive clown show - and are a founding member of Hot Clown Company.

Willy LaQueue (he/him, Tea) is a dashing dandy and sultry starlet twinkling in the Windy City- and he's also the choreographer of this production! He's been performing as a hip hop dancer, teacher and choreographer for two decades, venturing into burlesque in 2012 and he has twirled on stages and bar floors across the US, Canada and Europe. LaQueue has opened for musicians Lizzo and Sandra Bernhard, appeared in the Showtime comedy series “Work In Progress,” been featured in burlesque festivals across the country, and performed at the historic birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, the Stonewall Inn.He is also the creator and artistic director of the immersive political cabaret spectacle DELIRIUM at the Newport Theater. He's a flamboyant fop who shimmies in the spaces between drag, burlesque and dance theatre. He's light in his loafers, a dear friend of Dorothy and the Limpest Wrist in Burlesque!

Ms. B LaRose (she/they, Chocolate) is Chicago raised and internationally braised, dubbed Gaggys 2023 Best Burlesque Entertainer of the Year, Latinx & Hispanic Burlesque Fest Current Title Holder for The Biggest Tease and has graced the stage at the Burlesque Hall of Fame, she is the Glittering Goddess with the Heart of Gold, please welcome, Ms. B LaRose.

Lupita Lovely (she/they/he,Vodka) is a queer performer who has been coming to the stage for the last five years as a soloist but has their performer roots in Hip Hop and Contemporary. They are always on the journey to blend dance genres but always leaves room for some ass shaking fun. Currently they teach pole, chair and other dance styles in the Chicago suburbs. They are a himbo in limbo, a thembo on the edge, she is Lupita Lovely.

Millie May (she/her, Mother Ginger) has been shaking her shimmy all over stages in Chicago since 2011. She's the spunky spinster with a heart of mold! Shimmies and tassels and twirls...oh my! It's Millie May! Named after her beloved Grandmother, this Latinx performer specializes in wacky, high energy, comedic characters with acts that contain oodles of tassel twirling and cheeky flair! She has also dabbled in hosting various shows and acting in plays and short films. Find her every Tuesday night hosting karaoke at Reed's Local.

MochaMocha2.0 (she/her, Coffee) is a choreographer, creator and dance enthusiast and the hottest name on the Chicago scene. Known for her ability to light up any room with her bright personality, amazing moves and sensual nature, MochaMocha2.o is the go-to dancer for all parties and events. Aside from being the CEO of Body Confidence for Queens, a trailblazing dance company native to Chicago that teaches Queens how to gain confidence in their bodies through dance. Mocha is a very high profile performer and she's requested by many for her energy, dance skills and her ability to host and produce shows.

Dawn Xiana Moon (she/her, Chocolate) is the founder/director of Raks Geek/Raks Inferno, a bellydance and fire company that's been featured on MSN, UK Channel 4 TV, WGN-TV and more. She herself was named "Best Stage Performer" (twice), "Best Dancer" (twice) and "Best Choreographer" by the Chicago Reader; she appeared on “Britain's Got Talent” in 2020. She is also a musician who was named runner up for "Best Singer-Songwriter" and "Best World Music Act" by the Chicago Reader. She has performed in 10 states, released two albums and sung the national anthem for the Chicago Bulls.

Dotti Moscati (she/her, Tea) is the Stretchmark Seductress, an internationally acclaimed burlesque performer who's known for her unique blend of comedy and sensuality, captivating audiences with her cheeky wit and mesmerizing performance. Moscati's performances are a celebration of body positivity and self-love and she never fails to leave her audiences laughing and feeling uplifted. She got her start in burlesque in 2017 with the legendary Dirrty Cabaret in Berlin, Germany. She has performed all over Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Poland, Prague, Croatia, Norway and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Moscati plans to take a break in 2024 from her pasties and tassels, but have no fear, she'll be back one day.

Miss Nyxon (she/her, Coffee) grew up in the professional wrestling industry, hailing from the iconic wrestling dynasty Los Guerreros. Being in front of audiences of thousands since 13 years old- she is a dancer, choreographer, pro wrestler, fire artist and more…She is The Wicked Nyx of The West and All of Burlesque, Latina Heat- Miss NYXon!

Boobs Radley (she/her, Mother Ginger) has been shedding her inhibitions, along with her clothes, in Chicago's burlesque scene since 2011. She co-produces Muse, which incorporates drag, burlesque, clowning and other art forms to explore universal themes via live instrumentals or vocals. Boobs also co-produces Fat Cat Cabaret, Chicago's only show exclusively featuring larger-bodied burlesque, drag and variety artists.

Lilly Rascal (she/her, Vodka) teaches and tours bringing her energetic rock and roll stylings to being a performer, teacher and producer for over 11 years . She is the original rascal without a cause, it's Lilly Rascal.

Ramona Romance (she/her, Tea) has been performing burlesque since 2019 both live and virtually. She has had the opportunity to perform alongside some of Chicago's greatest in the burlesque scene as well as in Los Angeles.

AJ Sacco (he/him, Tea) is Chicago's finest magician started his Chicago career performing at hip-hop open mics and burlesque shows. He regularly travels the country performing over 200 shows per year.

Manny Schevitz (they/them, Tea) is a new Chicago resident and a queer dancer and performer who's not afraid to take up space. With their "mesmerizing" stage presence, a whole lot of sass, and just the right amount of humor, Schevitz wears their heart on their sleeve and is sure to deliver a dynamic performance.

Spitfire (they/them, Tea) is a circus and burlesque artist specializing in acrobatics and trapeze. They are a resident aerialist at Unbridled at Untitled, an instructor and performer at Aloft Circus Arts and an independent aerialist and burlesque entertainer throughout the city.

Vera Sporadica (she/her, Coffee) has a background in theatre, music and improv and loves burlesque for the autonomy it allows and the fearlessness it invites. Her passion for telling stories fuels her performances, including classic, nerdlesque and sing-strips. She can be seen performing around Chicago, and beyond.

Muffy St Clair (she/her, Mother Ginger) began dancing and performing at a very young age she went on to perform in musical theatre and was a dance instructor for a number of years. After years as a hairstylist she moved to Chicago to start a whole new life and is now a burlesque performer and costume designer.

Cock Taylor (he/they, duet Tea) and Cherié On Top (she/her, duet Tea) are part of Chicago's own Maison de Réves. Showcasing high fashion and dragtastic talent, this duo will have you gagging for more.

Juju Valentine (she/her, Tea) says dance and the performing arts have been a big part of her life - from Tap and Jazz at a young age to competitive ballroom as an adult. To Valentine, burlesque represents freedom: the ability to be herself with no restrictions, self-doubt or social hang-ups, as well as a way to connect with others through movement. A Chicago-based bombshell, her burlesque style is Latin (Mexican/Nicaraguan) passion and an ode to ballroom movement mixed with an alternative flare. What else can we say... she's a mix of magic, spice, and... nothing nice.

Lady Ve'Lush (she/her, Chocolate) is THE Chicago ShowDOLL and much like Barbie, she took on many occupations. By day, she is a wife and Histotechnologist (Skin Lab Technician) and by night, a burlesque performer, cosplayer and aspiring Broadway actress. Her specialty is traditional showgirl, draglesque, nerdlesque and fire eating and fire tassels. Her passion for live theatre continues as her journey continues. She loves to dabble in all styles of entertainment whilst creating and customizing her many fabulous costumes. She is here to live her life motto: You gotta make a SCENE to BE SEEN.

Also included in the cast are Anghell (he/him, Coffee); Harley Go Lightly (she/they,Tea); HeartThrob Shenanigans (they/them, Mother Ginger); Mila LaMachina (she/her, Coffee); Mz Mr (they/them, Coffee); and Sally Marvel (she/her, Vodka).

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© Special Events

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Burlesque 101

The audience is invited to arrive early to learn some Burlesque moves before the show and receive Buttcrackerswag.

Saturday, Dec. 9 - Holiday PJ

Audience members who come dressed in Holiday pajamas will receive free Buttcracker swag

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest

Enter to win Buttcracker swag and a bottle of booze by joining the ugliest holiday sweater contest, hosted by Chicago's resident musical comedy cougar, Aunt Nance

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Special Holiday Guest

Who could be the special guest arriving from the North Pole? Who could it be?

Saturday, Dec. 30 - Closing Night Party

Celebrate the season with our cast and crew at the Closing Night Party including a guest DJ, Buttcracker swag and more!

The cast for The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© currently is Amelia Roque* (Clara); KazMo Universe^/* (The Buttcracker); Harlem Nyte*/^ (Drosselmeyer); Chaotika XO= (Sugar Bum Fairy); Kitty LaRoux*/^ (Boss/Rat King); A'Keisha Lee* (Ensemble, Sugar Bum Fairy U/S); Michael Eos+/^/* (Ensemble, Drosselmeyer U/S); Squeaky Bubbles* (Ensemble, Clara U/S); Gal Strapp= (Ensemble, Buttcracker U/S); Ranch DuBois* (Ensemble/Boss/Rat King U/S) and Batty Page^ (Ensemble U/S).

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© production team includes Sarah Scanlon* (director); Willy LaQueue+^ (choreographer); Michelle Isaac* (original music composition); Brighid Martensen^ (costume designer); Gabrielle Strong* (scenic designer); Samuel Stephen^ (lighting designer/master electrician); Hannah Wein* (Assistant Lighting Designer); Rowan Doe^ (props designer/assistant scenic designer); Galen Huges*(stage manager) Carli Shapiro* (backstage manager); AJ Sacco+ (magic consultant); Jaq Seifert^/(sub)version productions (artistic producer/author); Mocha Mocha2.0* (associate producer); Jezzibel Aries* (company manager); Sio Bast* (featured soloist curator); Heather Gervasi* (production manager); Joe Court+ (sound engineer); Ryan Dygert* (technical director); Zia Lighting^ (graphic designer); Caylei Hallberg* (producing assistant) and Majel Cuza* (production management consultant).