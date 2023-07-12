THE ART OF BOWING Comes to The Den Theatre This Week

Haven Chicago continues its 2022-23 season with the World Premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’s THE ART OF BOWING, directed by Ian Damont Martin, Artistic Director of Haven. The meta play, which explores the story of the death of theatre, runs July 12 - August 6, 2023 at Haven’s resident home, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($36 - $46) are on sale now at havenchi.org or by calling (773) 697-3830.

THE ART OF BOWING, written by Nathan Alan Davis, is a mystical, metatheatrical, and effervescent journey spanning multiple eras, places, and dimensions. This story of humanity tackles the strength of the artistic soul and what it means to be an “actor.” With the help of three characters, the audience is launched into a play with no fourth wall, no hand holding, and no holds barred.

The play explores the death of theatre and the characters’ search for meaning and identity. As they navigate different scenes and time periods, they confront themes of loss, self-discovery, and the power of storytelling, ultimately finding solace in human connection and the pursuit of physical freedom.

The cast includes David Goodloe (“Akwasi”), Bryanna Colón (“Farah”), and Beck Nolan (“Enoch”).

The production team includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic Design), Lily Walls (Costume Design), Vianey Salazar (Lighting Design), Michael Huey (Sound Design), Michael Corrie (Props), Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Dramaturg), Hunter Cole (Technical Director), Kyle Anderson (Master Electrician), Mark Berry (Assistant Production Manager), Amy Rappa (Stage Manager), Katie Nowak (Assistant Stage Manager), and Skylar Grieco (Production Manager).

THE ART OF BOWING runs July 12 - August 6, 2023 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Open-captioned performances will be held Thursday August 3 - Sunday August 6. Tickets are $36, with reserved seating at $46. Student tickets are $21, and Industry tickets are $31. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (773) 697-3830.