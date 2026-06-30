THE APIARY to Make Chicago Debut After Off-Broadway Run at Second Stage

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Clark Week Productions will present the Chicago premiere of The Apiary, Kate Douglas' darkly comic sci-fi fable, running November 6-22, 2026, at Bramble Arts Loft.

Set 22 years in the future, The Apiary follows two laboratory workers racing to save the last remaining bees on Earth. When their experiments finally produce results, they must confront whether the cost of their breakthrough is one society is willing to accept.

The play originally premiered Off-Broadway in 2024 at Second Stage Theater, starring Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) and directed by Kate Whoriskey. The Chicago production marks the work's Chicagoland debut and will be directed by Anna Klos.

The creative team features an all female and non-binary design team, including Eimi Schyler (scenic design), Emily Nicholson (costume design), and Ember Sappington (dramaturgy).

Performance Schedule

The Apiary will run November 6-22, 2026, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Bramble Arts Loft, located at 5545 N. Clark Street (2nd Level) in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now.

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