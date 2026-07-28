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Video: Teaser Trailer for THE ATTIC at Goodman Theatre

Aerial circus collective brings its blend of acrobatics and storytelling to Chicago this fall.

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Goodman Theatre unveiled a teaser trailer for THE ATTIC, offering a glimpse of the aerial feats and physical performances at the center of the upcoming production. The brief clip previews the show ahead of its run at the Chicago venue, which opens September 5 and continues through October 4.

THE ATTIC comes from The 7 Fingers, Montreal's multidisciplinary creative collective known for blending circus arts with theatrical storytelling. The company has been described as bringing a "thrillingly modern brand of circus" to the stage, according to Time Out New York, and the Goodman production is billed as a moving new work that combines brave performances with aerial feats to take theater to new heights.

Tickets and additional details for THE ATTIC are available through The Goodman Theatre website, with the teaser giving prospective audiences an early look at the physical demands and visual spectacle promised by the production before its September opening.

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