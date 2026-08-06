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Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre

Matthias Goecke and Emma Perisho lead the cast as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in Schaumburg.

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Celebrating 20 years since Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL became a global sensation, the hit musical arrives at the Al Larson Cultural Center this August, in a new production. Check out photos of the show.

Join Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High as they navigate first love, friendships and self-discovery, all while juggling classes, basketball games, auditions and the expectations of their peers.

Directed & choreographed by Melissa Crabtree, music directed by Jenny Carter, associate directed by Ashley Keys, and stage managed by Emma Johnson; this energetic nostalgic look at the early 2000s runs August 1 - August 9, 2026, at the Al Larson Cultural Center, 201 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg. Featuring all the songs fans know and love: including Breaking Free, We're All In This Together, Get'cha Head in the Game and Stick to the Status Quo.

The cast features Matthias Goecke (Troy Bolton), Emma Perisho (Gabriella Montez), Claire Pruim Haran (Sharpay Evans), Angelo Bravos (Ryan Evens), Dana Cavada (Taylor McKessie), Yahia Nabil (Chad Danforth), Xander De La Cruz (Zeke Baylor), Fiona Bilkey (Martha Cox), Olivia Sis (Kelsi Nielson), and Bruno Diaz (Jack Scott). The wider company features Bre Auriemme, Amber Bautista, Tabitha Behring, Kameron Conner, Cailyn Durbin, Nayan Gupta, Claire Johnson, Kayleigh Maher, Isaiah Martin, Lilith Myers, Jenny Palacios, Gabrielle Pelayo, Maria Mendrycki, Sephine Rivera, Emily Rose, William Schroader, Morgan Smith, and Elliot Tafoya.

Schaumburg Summer Theatre will welcome back alumni Mike Frale and Holly Baker as Coach Bolton and Ms Darbus respectively.

High School Musical's production team includes Melissa Crabtree (director/choreographer); Jenny Carter (music director); Ashley Keys (associate director); Emma Johnson (stage manager); Ira Cortes (music director apprentice); RJ Cecott (intimacy choreographer); Hailey Appelbaum & Liam Durbin (assistant stage managers); Phil Seifritz (scenic designer); Kacey Wolfgang (Costume Designer); Fiona Bilkey (hair, makeup designer); John Scrip (lighting designer); Rob Reder (sound designer); and Eddie Sugarman (Prairie Center Assistant Director).

Schaumburg Summer Theatre is the resident theatre company at the Al Larson Cultural Center. Founded in 1989, it produces one large full-scale musical a summer with live orchestras, directed by leading Chicago Theatre Practitioners.

Schaumburg Summer Theatre production of DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has: Book by David Simpatico, Original Songs by Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil; Ray Cham, Greg Cham & Andrew Seeley; Randy Peterson and Kevin Quinn; Andy Dodd and Adam Watts; Bryan Louiselle; David N. Lawrence and Faye Greenberg; Jamie Houston, Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced By Bryan Louiselle, Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini.

Single tickets, priced $30-$39, are currently on sale and are available by phone at (847)895-3600 or online.

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Emma Perisho, Matthias Goecke

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Fiona Bilkey, Claire Pruim Haran, Isaiah Martin, Xander De La Cruz, Yahia Nabil, Dana Cavada, Claire Johnson, Kameron Conner, Morgan Smith

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Kayleigh Maher, Lilith Myers, Bre Auriemme, Elliot Tafoya, Sephine Rivera, Cailyn Durbin, Amber Bautista, William Schroader, Emily Rose, Morgan Smith, Gabrielle Pelayo, Maria Mendrycki

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Matthias Goecke

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


William Schroader, Elliot Tafoya, Isaiah Martin, Matthias Goecke, Xander De La Cruz, Kameron Conner, Yahia Nabil

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Claire Pruim Haran, Claire Johnson, Emma Perisho

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Mike Frale

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Maria Mendrycki, Emily Rose, Yahia Nabil, William Schroader, Isaiah Martin

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Xander De La Cruz

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


William Schroader, Elliot Tafoya, Isaiah Martin, Matthias Goecke, Xander De La Cruz, Kameron Conner, Yahia Nabil, Mike Frale

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Emma Perisho

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Cailyn Durbin, Kayleigh Maher, Emily Rose, Lilith Myers

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Emily Rose

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Matthias Goecke

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Emma Perisho, Matthias Goecke

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Holly Baker

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Matthias Goecke, Emma Perisho

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Claire Pruim Haran, Xander De La Cruz

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Matthias Goecke, Emma Perisho

Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre Image


Matthias Goecke, Emma Perisho, Claire Pruim Haran, Angelo Bravos, Dana Cavada, Yahia Nabil, Xander De La Cruz, Fiona Bilkey, Bruno Diaz, Olivia Sis, Nayan Gupta, Kameron Conner, Elliot Tafoya, William

More on Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts
Recent Articles
Cast And Creatives Set For DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre
Cast And Creatives Set For DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre
6/8/2026
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