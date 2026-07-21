Video: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Marriott Theatre

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Marriott Theatre has released first look footage of A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, the whimsical family musical based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, running July 10 through August 9, 2026.

Directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Romero, the show features a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale and follows two great friends, the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad, through four fun-filled seasons. Waking from hibernation in spring, the pair plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way, celebrating the differences that make them unique in a story of friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

The cast features Karl Hamilton as Toad, Callan Roberts as Frog, Marta Bady as Turtle and others, Sunnie Eraso as Mouse and others, and Tommy Rivera-Vega as Snail and others.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD runs approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and information, visit Marriott Theatre online or call the box office at 847-634-0200. The Marriott Theatre is located at Ten Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

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