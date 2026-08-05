THE HUMANITIES to Make World Premiere at Victory Gardens Theater
Nora Dunn and Eddie Torres headline a story centered on a controversial campus speaker.
Victory Gardens Theater will present the World Premiere staging of The Humanities, a contemporary new work by acclaimed playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn, directed by veteran Chicago talent Eddie Torres.
The Humanities is a provocative, ripped-from-the-headlines story that explores the events after a controversial speaker is invited to lecture at an elite American university. Performances of The Humanities begin Thursday, September 10, and continue through Sunday, October 4, 2026; the official Opening is Sunday, September 13, at 6 p.m.
The all-Chicago cast of The Humanities includes Nora Dunn, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Steve Pickering, Isa Arciniegas, Daniil Krimer, Devaughn Asante Loman, Piper Murphy, William Anthony Sebastia Rose II, and Sabine Wan with understudies Alexander Chance, Naomi Evans, Avery-Slade Fountain, and Clara Imon Pedtke, while the creative team includes Edward D. Richardson (Stage Management), Jayce Lewis (Assistant Stage Management), David Woolley (Fight Choreography), Julie Granata-Hunicutt (Intimacy Direction), Maren Rosenberg (Production Management), Brian Sydney Bembridge (Lighting/Scenic Design), Myron Elliott (Costume Design), and Johnny Johnathan (Sound/Production Design).
Photo Credit: (from left):
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