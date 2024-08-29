Storytelling Returns to the Art Center Highland Park in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Short Story Theatre will present an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday September 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park. Tickets are $15.

Riverwoods resident Mike Lubow tells a story with advice for introverts forced to deliver nerve-wracking presentations. His story – “ I Survived a Boardroom Panic Attack with a Paper Clip (and a Tale to Sell)” - recently appeared in Fortune Magazine.

Lois Barr, also of Riverwoods, recalls how her very short mother was a dynamo whose talents Lois came to appreciate late in life. Her story “A Little Bit About My Very Short Mother” is also featured in her recent novel, The Tailor’s Daughter.

Scott Woldman of Palatine shares a northside/southside love story in “Bear Hunt.” Find out what happens when you cross The Most Dangerous Game with Dumb and Dumber.

Michele Feinberg of Highland Park wonders if love at first sight is a real thing in her story, “What I Did for Love.”

Tony Bilotti, Highwood, shares a story – “The Stackhouse Farm and My Family” - from his early years in Pennsylvania, a story that shows how kindness spanned centuries.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.”

