Story Jam & Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Will Collaborate at Artifact Events

Story Jam's next storytelling show-in a series of monthly shows at Artifact Events-will take place on Wednesday, July 27th at 7:30 PM at 4325 N. Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago. "Living Truth: True Stories" is a storytelling collaboration with musicians and dancers from Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre.

Story Jam is known for crafted personal stories, excellent musicianship, and bringing

energy, social awareness, and diversity to the Chicago storytelling scene.

Cerqua Rivera is a multicultural collective of artists who are passionate about communicating personal narratives through multiple art forms, with a focus on the intersection of heritage, culture, and identity.

Perfect for music lovers or listeners of NPR's personal narrative podcasts, this show creates a singular experience with its combination of writers, actors, musicians, and storytellers. There is no other storytelling show merging clever original songs with true, personal stories. July's performance will have the added element of beautiful live dance from Cerqua Rivera

Led by creative director, Stephanie Rogers, Story Jam has been uplifting diverse voices since its 2014 inception. Rogers, a veteran singer-songwriter and actor, is inspired by her passion for personal stories and social justice. Story Jam is a dynamic, heartfelt, and eclectic experience.

FULL SERIES SCHEDULE

July 27th: Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre & Story Jam present stories, songs, and dance

August 31st: Story Jam Solo, featuring four solo show artists and four musicians

September 28th: World-renowned cellist Ian Maksin interprets personal stories

October 26th: Open Mic storytelling with improvising songwriter Zach Duenow

November 30th: You're Being Ridiculous & Story Jam present a Night of Humor

All shows have a Pay-What-You-Can option to accommodate all audiences.

Artifact Events is wheelchair accessible.