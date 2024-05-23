Teatro ZinZanni Will Present LOVE, CHAOS, AND DINNER Beginning This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro ZinZanni has announced a new summer production of “Love, Chaos and Dinner” that takes fans on the musical journey of Chicago’s world-renowned singer LiV Warfield. This new production will run May 23 through August 31.

LiV is joined by spellbinding singer and aerialist Cunio, veteran comedian Kevin Kent, elegant contortionist Elayne Kramer, saucy acrobatic dancing duoMicky & Vlada, “America’s Got Talent” hula hoop artist Vita Radionova, and astonishing aerialist and capoeira artist Raphael Nepomuceno, who is making his Teatro ZinZanni debut.

Teatro ZinZanni’s live band is led by musical director Theodis Rodgers, Jr. (piano/organ) and includes Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards), Phil Seed (guitar), and Doug Bistrow (bass) to accompany the astounding and unparalleled entertainment experience as patrons of all ages enjoy a fine dining experience, tantalizing every sense.

This original production is directed by veteran Teatro ZinZanni performers Kevin Kent and Elena Gatilova, with musical direction by Theodis Rodgers, Jr., choreography by Mickael Bazajet, and artistic direction by founder Norm Langill.

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience Love, Chaos, and Dinner under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with matinee performances on select Thursdays and Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $99) available for purchase online at www.ZinZanni.com/Chicago; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.

