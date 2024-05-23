Photos: Raven Theatre Company Presents THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has released production photos from the final show of its 41st season, THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER.

The production, a Raven Theatre commission, is the third and final installment of The Grand Boulevard Trilogy, Joshua Allen’s series of plays about Black families in Chicago in the early 20th century, with each story set on a different floor of a South Side apartment building.

In the Red Summer of 1919, Chicago’s Black Belt is boiling over, from both the ruthless heat and the intensifying racial conflict gripping America. Virginia Bass, a successful saleswoman, is traveling with her business partner when they decide to pay her hometown and her family a visit. However, Virginia finds the welcome not nearly as warm as the weather outside, especially from her estranged father, leaving her wondering if it's ever possible to truly come home. Unresolved feelings, deep-seated tension, and a deadly urban clash set the scene for the third and final installment of The Grand Boulevard Trilogy.

Raven Theatre’s THE PRODIGAL DAUGHTER runs May 22 - June 22, 2024. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry; to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre’s 41st season, visit www.raventheatre.com.

Comments