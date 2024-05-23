Photos: Jackalope Presents The World Premiere Of THE SINGULARITY PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackalope Theatre Company continues its 16th season at Edgewater’s Berger Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd., with the world premiere of The Singularity Play, by Jay Stull, directed by Georgette Verdin, now playing through June 22. See photos below.

In an unused room at the Google offices in Manhattan, a theater troupe has gathered to rehearse a new play written by an advanced AI named "Denise." In an art that relies so substantially upon our human-ness, what does it mean to cede the stage to artificial intelligence? Who are we when reflected by the intelligence we’ve created?

“Jackalope couldn't be prouder to assemble these enormously talented artists behind this sharp, original and surprising script.,” Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed remarks, “The intimate design and powerful ensemble will transport audiences to the edges of their imagination in this rapidly unfolding mystery of the human-AI condition. I invite you to be among the first to laugh and gasp at this new play from the brilliant mind of Jay Stull.”

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional performances on Mondays, June 10 and June 17 at 7:30 p.m. The accessibility performance with both audio description and live captioning is Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. The running time is currently 95 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 - 35 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available.

For more information or tickets go to JackalopeTheatre.org or call/text the box office at 773.340.2543.

Photo Credit: Matthew Gregory Hollis

Comments