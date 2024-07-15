Steppenwolf Theatre to Present RACHEL BLOOM: DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre will present Rachel Bloom’s sell-out off-Broadway hit Death, Let Me Do My Show, playing a limited engagement August 14 - 24, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at steppenwolf.org/RachelBloom or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

From the co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend comes a one-woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present specter of death. Directed by Seth Barrish, Bloom’s new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it’s 2019!

Production Details:

Dates: Wednesday, August 14 - Saturday, August 24, 2024

Performance schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 7:30 pm; and Sunday at 3 pm.

Tickets: $59 - $119. Tickets are now on sale at steppenwolf.org/RachelBloom or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

About Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom is an actress, comedian, producer, singer/songwriter and author.

Bloom is perhaps best known from the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.

Most recently, Bloom performed her own one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show to sold-out audiences off Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and the Orpheum Theatre. The show originally toured as a comedy special in spring/summer 2023 to theatres in London, Chicago and Boston, among other cities. She will be performing an encore engagement of the show at the Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer. Rachel, alongside her collaborators Eli Bolin and Jack Dolgen, is nominated for the 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics.

Recently, Bloom can be seen in the guest starring role of ‘Elaine Levitch’ in season two of the Max series, Julia, which premiered on November 16, 2023. She also co-starred as up-and-coming indie film screenwriter ‘Hannah Korman’ in the Hulu comedy series Reboot alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu. The series, which first premiered in September 2022, was created by STEVEN LEVITAN, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and Bloom was nominated for a 2023 HCA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series.

In February 2023, Bloom appeared as ‘Scarlet’ in the Netflix original film Your Place or Mine, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher and Jessie Williams. In October 2022, Bloom appeared as ‘Honora’ in Paul Feig and Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil and in November 2022, she starred as ‘Chelsea’ in Bar Fight alongside Melissa Fumero for IFC.

In 2019, Bloom sold out Radio City Music Hall performing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Live as well as at The London Palladium, the latter of which earned her a five-star review from The Guardian. She also wrote and performed in Yes: It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert, which aired after the series finale on the CW. She also starred in her own solo tour, “What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now?” in 2019, which included a week-long residency at Just For Laughs.

Her feature voiceover credits include the role of ‘Barb’ in Trolls 2: World Tour opposite Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, ‘Silver’ in The Angry Birds Movie 2 opposite Jason Sudeikis, ‘Batgirl’ in Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opposite Darren Criss, ‘Op’ in Extinct opposite Adam Devine and Ken Jeong, and in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Bloom can also be seen in the SXSW comedy, Most Likely To Murder. Additional television guest credits include Portlandia, Ridley Jones, Close Enough, The Simpsons, Bojack Horseman, RuPaul’s Drag Race and iCarly.

Rachel is a mental health activist. In addition to her film and television work, in 2020, she published her book “I Want To Be Where The Normal People Are,” a collection of personal essays and poems on the subjects of insecurity, fame, anxiety, and much more.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

