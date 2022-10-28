Steppenwolf Theatre Names PennyMaria Jackson New Director of Marketing and Communications

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has appointed PennyMaria Jackson as its new Director of Marketing and Communications. Jackson joins Steppenwolf after serving as Marketing Director of New York City's The Apollo Theater and Marketing Manager of NYC's Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Steppenwolf Theatre Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan comments, "Co-Artistic Directors Glenn Davis, Audrey Francis and I are thrilled to welcome PennyMaria Jackson to Chicago as Steppenwolf's Director of Marketing and Communications. With an expansive career in the performing arts across revered cultural institutions, she will be an extraordinary partner to our ensemble, staff and board in leading audience-building initiatives for our theatre. We also celebrate PennyMaria as the first Black person to hold this pivotal role in our company's history. Steppenwolf's expanded campus was opened last year as a love letter to Chicago. PennyMaria's leadership and passionate commitment to fostering community for the arts will lead the way in cultivating a vibrant spectrum of audiences from across Chicago for the work produced and presented on Steppenwolf's three stages."

PennyMaria Jackson adds, "I am honored to join Steppenwolf during this significant and historic transition. This theatre, which is firmly rooted in ensemble, is intentionally working to deepen and grow its community through programming that centers the global majority. As Steppenwolf redefines what it means to be a cultural institution, I endeavor to lead audience development programs, community engagement initiatives, and more. Joining this progressive company - under the exceptional and driven guidance of Brooke Flanagan, as well as Glenn Davis' and Audrey Francis' expansive, artistic vision - is an exciting new chapter."

About PennyMaria Jackson

PennyMaria Jackson is a dedicated arts professional, advocate and enthusiast with 15 years of arts management experience. She has worked with renowned arts companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Apollo Theater, Harlem Stage and various cultural organizations. Her multifaceted experience encompasses marketing, communications, community engagement, audience development, patron activations, live stream productions, augmented and virtual reality and cultural and corporate partnerships.

PennyMaria has managed projects with funders and corporations including The Wallace Foundation, Coca-Cola and HBO, among others. Her community work in Harlem, NY has provided affordable performance tickets for local audiences and secured funds for artists negatively impacted by gentrification. In addition to her new role as Director of Marketing and Communications at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, she currently serves as an advisor to Kyoung's Pacific Beat (a peacemaking theater company), the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) and The Movement Theatre Company (TMTC).

Born in Miami, Florida, and raised by a family of Bahamian immigrants, PennyMaria's interest in the arts and community was nurtured at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City. After studying Theatre and Journalism in undergraduate school, she earned an M.A. degree in Arts Journalism from Syracuse University. Utilizing the power of the arts as a driving force, PennyMaria is committed to bridging the gap between cultures for decades to come.

About Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marked the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Keating Crown is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees

Steppenwolf's Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.