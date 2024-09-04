Steel Beam Theatre to Present TRIFLES: A MURDER MYSTERY by Susan Glaspell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steel Beam Theatre will present TRIFLES: A MURDER MYSTERY by Susan Glaspell (1876-1948), a gripping and poignant exploration of gender, justice, and the hidden truths within domestic life. The production, running from September 20-22 and September 27-29, will immerse audiences in a hauntingly relevant story that, though written in 1916, resonates powerfully today.

The play is set in the farmhouse of Minnie Wright, where a sheriff, an attorney, and a witness attempt to unravel the mystery of a strangled farmer. While the men search for evidence, their wives, Mrs. Hale and Mrs. Peters, uncover the real story through what the men dismiss as "trifles." As the women explore the domestic space, they piece together the truth about Minnie Wright's life and the silent suffering that led to a desperate and shocking act of defiance.

This production is distinguished by its immersive pre-show experience and live folk band, featuring both original music and songs by John Newton, Stephen C. Foster, Robert Wesby, Charles W. Naylor, Leadbelly, The Crane Wives, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks. The live foley performance is designed by Kelsey Sheridan.

In a unique twist, Steel Beam Theatre's adaptation introduces Minnie Wright as a character portrayed by Shelby Marie Edwards (Lovecraft Country, Qualia, Liberators: An American Musical, and more), giving a voice and face to the woman whose presence looms large in the original play but remains unseen.

Director Amy Jackson reflects on the play's enduring relevance: "TRIFLES may have been written over a century ago, but its themes of gender inequality, domestic oppression, and the complexities of justice are as shocking and chilling now as they were then. Our production aims to shine a light on the silent struggles that many women faced-and continue to face-and the quiet yet powerful ways they resist."

Other cast members include Elanor Ruth Smith, Riley Skalski, Gino J. Hernandez, Austin Kloska, and Jacob Borre. Erin Creighton, Megin Erin Lai, and Steve Askins complete the folk band.

TRIFLES: A MURDER MYSTERY is a masterclass in suspense and social commentary, showcasing the brilliance of Susan Glaspell, a trailblazing playwright whose work continues to challenge and inspire.

Show Dates: September 20-22, September 27-29

Location: Steel Beam Theatre, St. Charles, Illinois

Ticket Link: https://steelbeamtheatre.thundertix.com/events/231305

Comments