MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 25th Anniversary Tour to Play Aurora's Paramount Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The musical parody Menopause the Musical is on a 25th Anniversary National Tour this fall, and Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is the only Chicago-area stop, one-show-only, Saturday, October 17 at 3 p.m.

What better way to celebrate National Menopause Awareness Month in October, than gathering your favorite gal pals to enjoy the best feel good cure-all of all: a healthy dose of comedy.

In Menopause the Musical, four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. Set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, this hilarious musical parody will have audiences cheering and dancing in the aisles.

Join the party and see what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 25 years - this uproariously funny celebration of women and “The Change.”

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, with easy, affordable parking and plenty of new restaurants nearby. Tickets to Menopause the Musical are $40-$70*.

Meet The Cast

Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother) is a critically acclaimed actor/singer who has been honored with The Suzi Bass Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” in A Catered Affair, as Rose in Gypsy, and as The Medium/Aunt in See What I Want to See, for which she also won Best Actress in a Musical-Atlanta Theatre Fan Winner. National credits include Into the Woods, Mary Poppins, Chicago and Fiddler on the Roof. She has been part of Menopause the Musical since 2005.

Adrianne Hick (Soap Star) is a native New Yorker. Recent credits include Diana, Next to Normal; Francesca, The Bridges of Madison County; Mother, Ragtime (Riverside Center); Ghost of Christmas Past, A Christmas Carol (Engeman Theater); Maria, The Sound of Music (Ivoryton Playhouse; Anna, The King and I (Interlakes), the Broadway National Tour of Les Miserables (Fantine U/S/Factory Girl); and the international Tour of Jekyll & Hyde (Lady Beaconsfield).

Mary Louise Lee (Professional Woman) is an award-winning actor, vocalist, band leader, arts advocate, vocal coach, and digital marketer. She has toured internationally singing for the troops of the US Department of Defense. Lee performed at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Democratic National Conventions, and was a Season 9 contestant on America's Got Talent. Some of her favorite roles include Mama in Raisin the Musical, Clairee in Steel Magnolias, Mama Rose in Gypsy, Caroline in Caroline and Change, and Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

Luzma Ortiz (Iowa Housewife) recently joined the Menopause the Musical family. Select credits include Antonia/Leona in Somewhere Over the Border (Cygnet), Gabby Orozco in American Mariachi (SCR), Bolero Singer in In the Heights, Eva Peron in Evita (Barclay), Tracy in Hairspray (PVPA) and the TV shows Lot Patrol (BET), The Paper (NBC) and Matlock (CBS).

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming