Spotlight: MATTHEW MORRISON at Paramount Theatre

Encore for the Arts! An Evening with Matthew Morrison at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

By: Sep. 06, 2024
Award-winning Broadway, TV & film star Matthew Morrison is coming to Paramount for a special performance at the annual fundraising gala on Saturday, October 12.

A versatile actor recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen, Matthew Morrison has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. His most beloved roles include "Mr. Schuester" on the hit show Glee, his Tony-nominated performance in The Light in the Piazza, his breakout Broadway role as "Link Larkin" in Hairspray, his portrayal of "Lt. Joseph Cable" in the Tony award-winning revival of South Pacific, and his most recent Broadway credit starring as "J.M Barrie" in the musical Finding Neverland.

Join us in welcoming Matthew Morrison to the historic Paramount Theatre, where a stage like that deserves a star like him!




