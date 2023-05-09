South Chicago Dance Theatre Presents MEMOIRS OF JAZZ IN THE ALLEY

Through the 1960s and '70s, Jazz in the Alley on Chicago's South Side was a hotbed for jazz and a meeting place for some of the country's prominent musicians, visual artists, poets, activists, and organizers, all under the passionate direction of its co-founder, the late musician and educator Jimmy Ellis. This historic happening comes alive as South Chicago Dance Theatre (SCDT) makes its debut at the Auditorium Theatre (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) with Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley, in one performance only Saturday, June 10, at 7:30pm. Notably, SCDT is under the leadership of high energy Executive Artistic Director Kia S. Smith - Ellis' daughter and uniquely qualified to tell this distinct Chicago story!

In its World Premiere presentation, the dynamic dance concert will feature a company of 20 SCDT artists accompanied by Chicago favorite Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few quartet performing a live score of newly arranged jazz standards including John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme" and Dizzy Gillespie's "A Night in Tunisia." Completing the evening-length interdisciplinary work will be a series of complementary video projections created by prolific Chicago scenic designer Rasean Davonté Johnson.

Smith has called Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley an homage to the sounds and people of Jazz in the Alley, a work of historical fiction tracing the experiences of imagined characters found in an online gallery of photos taken by Ellis, her father. Memoirs employs sound, projection design, color, and movement to reimagine the Jazz in the Alley tradition through a futuristic retro lens, honoring the past with elements and ideas of the current time.

"Jazz in the Alley was many things to the artists and community members who contributed to its presence in the alleys on 50th Street and Champlain, known as Chicago's Black Belt, more than fifty years ago. It was a cultural happening, and a major influence on the development of the jazz art form that is unique to Chicago," said Smith. "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley is the first evening length work I've choreographed, and as I've been attending performances at the Auditorium Theatre since I was a little girl, I'm beyond honored to be presenting this World Premiere, and the debut of South Chicago Dance Theatre, at this historic venue."

"Kia Smith and South Chicago Dance Theatre have been on our radar since the company's inception only six years ago," added Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Smith's preternatural poise and choreographic skills have quickly caught the attention of Chicago's dance community; we're proud to be debuting this special Chicago work before it tours, and then hosting the company again to close our 2023-24 dance season next year."

South Chicago Dance Theatre (SCDT) is a multicultural organization seamlessly fusing classical and contemporary dance styles as well as preserving historic dance work. With cultural diplomacy at the heart of the organization, SCDT creates, performs, and teaches dance on a local, national, and international platform. Since the 2017 launch, the Main Company has toured regionally, nationally, and internationally and commissioned the choreographic work of renowned artists. Its collaborative initiatives have included music ensembles, television, opera, art museums and public schools through a range of collaborations and performances. Prioritizing intergenerational learning and exchange, SCDT's seven core programs include the Main Company and Emerging Artist Program, the Choreographic Fellowship, the School, the Education and Community Programs, the South Chicago Arts Administration Fellowship, the annual South Chicago Dance Festival, and the Choreographic Diplomacy ™ Program. The art of dance empowers our community to resist oppression and foster collective healing.

South Chicago Dance Theatre presents Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley at the Auditorium Theatre in one 'don't miss' performance only, Saturday, June 10, at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and are now available at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL.