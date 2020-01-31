Shattered Globe Theatre Presents WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING

Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to conclude its 2019-20 Season with Andrew Bovell's When The Rain Stops Falling, a stunning mystery of love and loss that reverberates through four generations, with direction and movement direction by Elizabeth Margolius. When The Rain Stops Falling will play April 23 - June 6, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, 2020 at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

Shifting seamlessly from 1959 to 2039, an epic family saga unfolds across two continents and four generations. In the year 2039, rain falls in the desert of Australia as a father waits to reunite with his estranged son. Meanwhile in 1988 London, young Gabriel Law confronts his alcoholic mother about seven cryptic postcards his father sent from the outback. When Gabriel attempts to retrace his father's footsteps, the past begins to inform the present. Rich and evocative, When The Rain Stops Falling creates a stunning mosaic of secrecy, parentage and the echoing impact of the trespasses of those who came before.

Comments Director Elizabeth Margolius, "I look forward to working with Shattered Globe and this talented company of actors and designers to explore this beautifully complicated story which raises the intriguing question of whether the history of our ancestors ultimately shapes our destiny."

The production team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki^ (costume design), Sim Carpenter (lighting design), Christopher Kriz^ (original music and sound), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props design), Yeaji Kim (projections design), Eva Breneman (dialect coach), Daren Leonard (assistant director) and Tina M. Jach (stage manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You