Second Matinee Added For CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: BRANDON BENNETT SINGS ELVIS PRESLEY

Marriott Theatre has added a second matinee performance of the concert CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: Brandon Bennett SINGS Elvis Presley on Monday, December 9 at 1pm to meet demand, as the previously announced shows on Monday, December 9 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, December 10 at 1 pm are nearly sold out.

The internationally acclaimed touring star known to Chicago audiences for his portrayal of Presley in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTER is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition, consistently winning over audiences with his authentic southern charm. His electrifying concert retrospective features humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable hits including "Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me," "Return To Sender," "Silent Night," "Burning Love," and "Blue Christmas."



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

