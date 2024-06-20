Season Packages On Sale For Big Noise Theatre's 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big Noise Theatre's 2024/25 Season is available for a reduced price with 2 and 3 show packages now on sale!

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the beloved 1984 film...the explosive movie musical, FOOTLOOSE bursts onto the live stage September 27 through October 13 2024! Dynamic new songs join the soundtrack of Top Forty hits that reached #1 on the Billboard charts. FOOTLOOSE celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!, BNT's "Especially for Kids" production runs February 8 through March 2, 2025. It's not easy being the Pigeon! It never gets to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Based on the award-winning children's book by Mo Willems, audiences can now hop on board for an unforgettable ride.

And finally opening April 25 and running through May 11, 2025...DISASTER! A 70s disaster movie...musical! It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost...or at least escape the killer rats. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in THIS side-splitting homage to classic disaster films.

Save $5 off the full price of seeing both FOOTLOOSE and DISASTER! with 2 Show Packages or save $13 off the full price of seeing the entire season with 3 Show Packages. Season packages make it easy for Big Noise Theatre patrons to see the shows they want at a lower price, lock in the best seats, and get access to special benefits. Season Packages can be purchased online at bignoise.org/packages or by calling 847-220-7268.

Big Noise Theatre is a community based non-profit theatre that is proud to promote the arts in and around the Des Plaines area by providing an opportunity for all individuals to participate in, learn from, and enjoy the performing arts. Learn more at bignoise.org.

