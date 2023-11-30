Sean Allan Krill And Kathy Voytko To Star In PORCHLIGHT IN CONCERT: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce that Tony Award-nominated Sean Allan Krill and Broadway's Kathy Voytko will star in Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George, Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m., at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave. This concert performance includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine and is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by David Fiorello. Tickets are now on sale with a $150 subscription to Porchlight's 29th season that also includes Anything Goes starring Meghan Murphy, January 13 - February 25, 2024. Single tickets for Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George ($75 - $125, subject to change) go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/porchlight-in-concert or by phone with the Studebaker Theater box office at 312-753-3210. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.

Porchlight celebrates the 40th Anniversary of one of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated works with a new special event concert staging. Audiences will experience Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer-, Tony- and Oliver-winning musical masterpiece with the original Broadway orchestrations performed by musicians live on stage with an all-star cast at Chicago's historic and beautifully restored Studebaker Theater. Based on Georges Seurat's painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” which is on display just down the street from the Studebaker Theatre at the Art Institute of Chicago, this limited engagement brings to life the rich score telling the story of the months leading to the completion of Seurat's famous work in 1886 and the effects of the artist and the art on people over the following 100 years.

“It's an incredible feeling to be returning to Chicago with Porchlight,” said Sean Allan Krill. “I am looking forward to being back, where I began my career, performing Sondheim's incredible work at the beautiful Studebaker Theater.”

"I often say Chicago is my second home and it's so wonderful to be back home with Porchlight for this performance," Kathy Voytko said. "Sondheim's Sunday with its unforgettable, beautiful and haunting music is one of my favorites to perform. I can't wait to share it with Chicago this spring."

PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE'S 29th SEASON

Porchlight's 29th season includes Anything Goes, January 13 - February 25, 2024, and Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George, Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave. As well as the Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration of the Man and his Music and the return of Porchlight's special fundraising event, Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II, Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St. Subscriptions are on sale now for $150 which includes Anything Goes and Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George. Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II may be added to the subscription at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or 773.777.9884. Single tickets for Anything Goes are now on sale Sponsorship opportunities for Porchlight's 29th Season are available by contacting Development Director Evin Rayford at evin@porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Performances, dates and participants are subject to change.

ABOUT Sean Allan Krill, “Georges Seurat/George”

Sean Allan Krill was most recently seen on Broadway as “Governor Slaton” in the Tony-winning revival of Parade. In 2020, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as “Steve Healy” in Jagged Little Pill. The cast recording of the critically-acclaimed musical received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire and The Brother/Sister Plays (The Public), Civil War Christmas (NY Theatre Workshop), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street Theatre). Regional: Sunday in the Park with George (Chicago Shakespeare and Skylight), Sense and Sensibility (Chicago Shakespeare - Jeff Award nomination & Old Globe - Craig Noel Award), Sideways (La Jolla Playhouse), Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf), Hamlet and Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare), Brigadoon(Marriott - Jeff Award nomination). Tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mamma Mia! TV: “Dopesick," “Godfather of Harlem,” “Search Party," “Dr. Death," “Mr. Robot,” “Blacklist," “Blue Bloods," "Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld." Film: “Intermedium.”

ABOUT Kathy Voytko, “Dot/Marie”

Kathy Voytko made national news when Hugh Jackman praised her in a curtain speech that went viral, for jumping into the lead role of "Marian Paroo" (played by Sutton Foster) with only a few hours' notice on the fourth Broadway preview of The Music Man.

Her Broadway debut was in the original cast of the Oklahoma! revival, starring Andrea Martin and Patrick Wilson. She then performed in the Tony Award-winning Nine starring Antonio Banderas and Chita Rivera. Voytko originated the role of "Ariadne" in Stephen Sondheim's The Frogs opposite Nathan Lane at Lincoln Center. She appeared on Broadway in The Pirate Queen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal, the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and the original Broadway cast of Tuck Everlasting.

She toured the United States as "Christine" in The Phantom of the Opera and was chosen by the legendary Hal Prince to play "Eva Peron" in the 25th anniversary tour of Evita. She was a frequent soloist in Boublil and Schonberg's dream concert Do You Hear The People Sing? on its international tour, alongside Lea Salonga and Terence Mann. She was also a soloist in The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webberon its USA tour.

At Carnegie Hall, Voytko sang in Oscar Hammerstein & Jerome Kern's Showboat and also in the live concert recording of Kristina by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. The company then reprised the concert live at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She is a featured soloist with symphonies across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She has portrayed "Clara" in Passion, "Fantine" in Les Miserables and Fiona in Brigadoon. She was honored with her first Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actress in a Musical as “Polly” in Crazy for You and her second as "Francesca" in The Bridges of Madison County and considers beautiful Chicago her alternate hometown.

She earned a BFA in musical theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory and grew up in lovely Johnstown, PA. She is married to Broadway and opera singer John Cudia; they are the proud parents of Alena and Evelyn.

ABOUT Michael Weber, director

Michael Weber is a nationally recognized, award-winning director, producer, actor and educator. He recently directed the Off-Broadway and European premieres of Call Me Elizabeth written by and starring Kayla Boye as Elizabeth Taylor. Under his artistic leadership, Porchlight Music Theatre was awarded Chicago's Jeff Award for “Best Production” six times for A Class Act, Ain't Misbehavin', Sondheim on Sondheim, The Scottsboro Boys, Dreamgirls and Blues in the Night. Porchlight productions that he directed, include Cabaret, Gypsy, End of the Rainbow, Sweeney Todd, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Pal Joey, Assassins and Side Show, as well as Grand Hotel at Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place and She Loves Me at Theatre at the Center were each nominated for the Jeff Award for Best Production. He previously served as artistic director for the inaugural season of Chicago's Drury Lane Theatre Water Tower Place (now Broadway in Chicago's Broadway Playhouse) and at Theatre at the Center in Munster, Indiana (1998-2004). Directing credits include Living the History-125 Years of The Auditorium Theatre starring Patti LuPone and John Mahoney, Fifth of July and Talley's Folly at the Oak Park Festival Theatre, The Petrified Forest at Theatre at the Center, Beauty and the Beast at Marriott Theatre, Over the River and Through the Woods at Mercury Theater, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Pheasant Run Theatre, and Cirque du Symphony at Sears Center Arena featuring stars of Cirque du Soleil with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. The recipient of two Joseph Jefferson Awards, he has been nominated for nine awards and he wrote and directed 14 Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremonies (2006-2018). Weber's regional acting credits include The Merry Widow (starring Renée Fleming) at Lyric Opera, Annie Get Your Gun and Gypsy (both starring Patti LuPone) at Ravinia Festival, The Winter's Tale and Henry V at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Around the World in 80 Days at Cleveland Playhouse, Disney's My Son Pinocchio at First Stage Milwaukee, It Had To Be You (starring Cindy Williams and Eddie Mekka) at Little Theatre on the Square, Angel Street at First Folio Shakespeare, and The Gifts of the Magi at Indiana Repertory. He is author of the play, WAR of the WELLeS (about Orson Welles' infamous radio broadcast) and he is a longtime pledge host for PBS station WTTW channel 11.

ABOUT David Fiorello, music director

David Fiorello is a music director, performer, director, composer and arranger who's no stranger to Porchlight. He is the music director for the upcoming Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II and has served as music director most recently for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, New Faces Sing Broadway 1951, Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree and previously for Porchlight's Blues in the Night, Gypsy, Do Re Mi, Woman of the Year, several seasons of New Faces Sing Broadway as well as several Chicago Sings and ICONS Gala benefits. He also appeared onstage as “Joe” in Merrily We Roll Along. Fiorello currently serves as founder and artistic director of “The Beautiful City Project,” a theatre company committed to raising funds for local Chicago charities and nonprofits, using some of the city's finest musical theatre talents. He's music directed national and international tours, including John Doyle's re-imagining of Sweeney Todd. He also served as music director for the Off-Broadway hit Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical. His orchestrations and arrangements have been heard across the nation, and on several albums. He's taught and directed/music directed as part of the International Lyric Academy in Italy and is adjunct faculty at Columbia College Chicago. An in-demand vocal coach, Fiorello Studios has also provided unique cabaret programming featuring the music of The Indigo Girls, Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, Eva Cassidy, Sara Bareilles and Colbie Caillat.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Porchlight Music Theatre is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.”

Porchlight's 29-year history includes more than 70 mainstage works with 16 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight's commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 192 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 48 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 12 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards, and was honored with eight nominations in both technical and artistic categories and won three awards in its inaugural year in this tier, most notably Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies.

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce that Tony Award-nominated Sean Allan Krill and Broadway's Kathy Voytko will star in Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George, Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m., at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave. This concert performance includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine and is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by David Fiorello. Tickets are now on sale with a $150 subscription to Porchlight's 29th season that also includes Anything Goes starring Meghan Murphy, January 13 - February 25, 2024. Single tickets for Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George ($75 - $125, subject to change) go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by phone with the Studebaker Theater box office at 312-753-3210. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.

Porchlight's 2023-2024 season is dedicated to Jim Jensen in recognition of his outstanding generosity and 12 years of dedicated board service to Porchlight Music Theatre.