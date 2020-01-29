SIR BRYN TERFEL IN RECITAL Cancelled at Lyric Operaof Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago announced today that due to an injury, Sir Bryn Terfel in Recital on Sunday, February 2 has been cancelled.



While in Bilbao, Spain, for a production of The Flying Dutchman, the acclaimed Welsh singer, Sir Bryn Terfel, suffered a severe injury from a fall that will not allow him to perform in Chicago this weekend. According to Sir Bryn's physician, he has fractured the three prominences of his ankle, causing the ankle to partly dislocate and requiring a surgery scheduled for later this week. There is no current plan for a rescheduled recital and all patrons for this performance will be contacted with their options. Terfel is recovering at home in Wales under medical supervision, and all of us at Lyric send good wishes for his full recovery.



In a statement, Sir Bryn said this: "Returning to Chicago after nearly 15 years was an absolute dream come true. This terrible fall in Bilbao has dealt me a cruel blow. A performer always dreads the days where cancelations are imminent. I was despondent not to finish the last performance in Bilbao, but am happy I came to that conclusion having learnt today of a triple fracture and dislocation."



Sir Bryn Terfel is heard regularly on the stages of the world's most prestigious halls and opera houses. His association with Lyric reaches back to the beginning of his career, when he portrayed Donner in Das Rheingold in the 1992|93 season. Since his international and American opera debuts in 1991, he has become an acclaimed interpreter of Méphistophélès, Scarpia, Gianni Schicchi, the Dutchman, Hans Sachs, Nick Shadow, and the Villains/The Tales of Hoffmann. Among other important career milestones are his Wotan/Ring cycle at the Royal Opera House and the Metropolitan Opera, and Sweeney Todd opposite Emma Thompson at English National Opera and Lincoln Center.



Sir Bryn is a Grammy, Classical Brit, and Gramophone Award winner whose discography encompasses operas of Mozart, Wagner and Strauss, plus more than 15 solo discs including Lieder, American musical theater, Welsh songs, and sacred repertory. He was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to opera in 2003, was awarded the Queen's Medal for Music in 2006, and received a knighthood for his services to music in 2017.



For questions regarding your ticketing options, please contact Lyric Audience Services at 312.827.5600.





