SHUCKED, ALI World Premiere & More Set for Broadway In Chicago 24-25 Season

Broadway In Chicago has revealed its next season, featuring SHUCKED, CLUE, Porchlight Music Theatre’s Chicago premiere of TITANIQUE, the world premiere of ALI, Tony Award-winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

Renewals are available to current subscribers now by logging into their account at BroadwayInChicago.com or by calling (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions will be available on Friday, September 6 at BroadwayInChicago.com or by calling (312) 977-1717.

Subscriber benefits include priority access to the off-season specials, best seats at low prices, flexible exchanges and seat upgrades, as available, discounted pre-paid parking and suite services and a dedicated subscription hotline.



SHUCKED

January 7 – January 19, 2025

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)



SHUCKED a the Tony Award–winning musical comedy. And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

CLUE

February 18 – March 2, 2025

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)



Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Porchlight Music Theatre’s Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE

March 25 – May 18, 2025

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.)



All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

World Premiere of ALI

April 22 - May 18, 2025

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

ALI celebrates the life and legacy of the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. From his early days as Cassius Clay, growing up with dreams of greatness, to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer and humanitarian – ALI follows the pivotal moments, the triumphs, and the struggles of the man who was not only ‘The Greatest’ inside the ring, but also a fighter for justice and a beacon of hope outside of it. Experience the story that’s as vibrant and powerful as the man himself. With an original score blending jazz, classical, hip-hop, funk, soul and rock and roll, ALI is a tribute to a man who continues to inspire millions around the world.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

June 10 – June 22, 2025

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)



A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants). Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

July 9 – August 2, 2025



Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

