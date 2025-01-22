Roberta Duchak, Cory Goodrich & More to Host Musical Theater Retreat for Women

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



She Inspires Productions – founded by celebrated theater artists Roberta Duchak, Cory Goodrich, Amber Mak, and Johanna Mckenzie Miller – is hosting The Broadway Diva Experience, an immersive three-day curated retreat for women to live out their Broadway fantasy. The Broadway Diva Experience will be held February 21-23, 2025, in the professional rehearsal hall at the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire.

SING, DANCE, AND SHINE: The Ultimate Girls’ Weekend!

The four founders explain, “We created this retreat as a way for women to remember the joy of singing and dancing like no-one’s watching! We invite women to join us to break free from the routine, daily stress and worries. This unique weekend is designed to empower women of all backgrounds and skill levels to embrace their inner diva and experience the sheer joy of singing, dancing, and community. It’s your turn to experience your Broadway fantasy at this no pressure, pure fun weekend retreat.”

With The Broadway Diva Experience join a supportive community of like-minded women who share a passion for music, dance, theater and exploring new skills. At the retreat, participants will learn from experienced Broadway and Chicago theater professionals who will help participants discover and develop their vocal and dance skills. From classic Broadway show tunes to contemporary hits, there is something for everyone. Classes are designed to be a stress-free zone where women can express themselves without fear of judgment. Gain self-assurance and self-expression through the power of music and movement.

The Broadway Diva Experience features a range of immersive and interactive experiences to help participants ignite their passion for the arts and live out their Broadway fantasies, including: classes taught by leading industry professionals from Broadway and Chicago theatre in singing, dancing, yoga/stretching and behind the scenes workshops; a ticket to the Marriott Theatre production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a meet and greet with the cast; and all-inclusive meals at the Marriott including a kick-off banquet on Friday night. On the final Sunday afternoon, guests will celebrate their journey with a group champagne toast.

The total cost for The Broadway Diva Experience is $995. Please note the retreat fee does not include hotel accommodations or alcoholic beverages (outside of the champagne toast). To register, visit www.thebroadwaydivaexperience.com.

