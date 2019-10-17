Raue Center For The Arts announces the return of a house-filling favorite comedian this fall! Rita Rudner brings her quick one-liners and a wickedly funny look at everyday life to the stage at 8 p.m. on November 16, 2019.

"One of the greatest joys is welcoming an award-winning international artist to our stage in our wonderful small town," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "We are so honored to welcome Rita Rudner back to the Raue stage after her amazing sold out New York run earlier this fall," he continues. "She's a national treasure!"

I am cold and hungry. I do not know if this meeting is going to happen today. I just want to go to lunch. I just want to eat a quesadilla and get a coffee and carry on with my afternoon. No one has messaged me to come downstairs. I am freezing. I do really quite like this outfit.

Please have this meeting or confirm it is not happening so that I can go to lunch as soon as possible. Rita Rudner returns to Raue Center on November 16, 2019. Help me. I want to go to sleep. I am so tired. I am cold. Yes, that part was terrifying. Oh good. She is going to lunch.

A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in 2000, Rudner is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. With over 1.5 million tickets sold and more than 2000 shows, Rudner has become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas and has been named Las Vegas's "Comedian of the Year" 9 years in a row!

Rudner's first solo HBO special, "Rita Rudner's One Night Stand," aired in 1989 and was nominated for several awards, as was her six-part TV series "Rita Rudner," which aired on BBC and later A&E in 1990. Rudner's two one-hour specials for HBO, "Born To Be Mild" and "Married Without Children," were also ratings standouts in the '90s.

Rudner worked as a writer for the 2001 and 2003 Oscars along with Steve Martin, as well as the 2002 Oscars alongside Whoopi Goldberg. In 2008, "Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas" was the first-ever PBS stand-up comedy special. The following year, she performed for President Obama alongside Bette Midler and Sheryl Crow. In 2012, Rudner wrote and performed "The Rita Rudner Show" for BBC radio and released the Showtime Comedy special "Rita Rudner and 3 Potential Ex-Husbands."

Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You