Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Goodman Theatre

Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Goodman Theatre

Outgoing Artistic Director Robert Falls’s final programmed and directed production runs through April 30, 2023

Apr. 11, 2023  

It's only fitting that for his swan song at Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls has adapted and directed Anton Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD, a play that's also very much a swan song. With this staging, Falls has completed the cycle of directing all four of Chekov's full-length plays for the Goodman stage. Fall's take on THE CHERRY ORCHARD is surprisingly comedic and strips the play of the more obscure Russian references (though it's still a period piece), which also demonstrates an artful understanding of the text and how 2023 audiences are best primed to receive it. THE CHERRY ORCHARD's central character, estate owner Lyubov Ranevskaya, desperately clings to her glamorized version of the past even as the world around her moves inexorably forward. It's a farewell, indeed, and a lesson in learning when to hold on and when to let go.

Falls has assembled a veritable "who's who" of Chicago actors for this production. It's not only a tautly adapted and directed play, but a masterclass in acting. Kate Fry is magnificent as the privileged but destitute Ranevskaya, who feels altogether entitled to maintain possession of her family's estate and the accompanying cherry orchard, though she's not worked a day in her life. It's a testament to Fry's acting skills that she makes Ranevskaya simultaneously compelling and infuriating; Fry has charming, dramatic line deliveries, and her character is utterly lost in her own limited worldview. Kareem Bandealy is a terrific foil as Yermolai Lopakhin, a pragmatic businessman who now has the means to purchase Ranevskaya's estate out from under her. Bandealy has a grounded and calming presence-until he unleashes in a brilliant turn in a drunken scene. He embodies the full range of human emotion in his performance. Together, Fry and Bandealy provide the "yin" and "yang" of this CHERRY ORCHARD. Likewise, Ranevskaya's bright-eyed seventeen-year-old daughter Anya (Raven Whitley) and her no-nonsense adopted eldest daughter Varya (Alejandra Escalanate) are a study in contrasts. Whitley plays Anya as every bit the naive ingénue, while Escalanate delivers each line straight-forward and with a hint of disdain. While Ranevskaya also clings to her vision of things as they were, her brother Leonid Gayev (a warm turn from Christopher Donahue) tries to balance nostalgia with a sense of hope about the future.

I've occasionally thought of Chekhov as rather plodding and depressing, but Falls' adaptation moves swiftly for this kind of theater. It's also undeniably comedic at parts. Janet Ulrich Brooks is a stand-out as the governess Charlotta, who quite literally has tricks up her sleeve. Brooks has a sense of playfulness throughout the play, and she makes brilliant work of the simple act of pulling a cucumber out of her pocket and taking bites in one scene. Will Allan also has excellent comedic instincts as the foolish Yepikhodov, the family's bookkeeper with clumsy tendencies and eyes for the housemaid Dunyasha (Amanda Drinkall, delightfully exasperated). Fran Guinan is a true tragicomic figure as Firs, the attentive but ignored housekeeper. Guinan has many funny one-liners early on, but his final moments on stage alone are heart wrenching.

Falls works with many of his frequent artistic collaborators for the production design. Todd Rosenthal's set design has some classic surprises and reveals that never fail to delight. Ana Kuzmanic's costumes reflect the period and also add some whimsical touches that define character (see: Brooks's bright yellow harem-style pants in one scene as an example). Richard Woodbury's sound and music suit the atmosphere well, and the music from the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band was a nice addition.

THE CHERRY ORCHARD makes clear that saying goodbye is never easy, even when it becomes necessary (and in typical Chekhovian fashion, the scene in which Ranevskaya must say goodbye to her estate once and for all is, indeed, too long). It's a natural send-off for Falls. I've admittedly had mixed feelings about some past Chekhov productions I've seen over the years, but this staging demonstrates how well THE CHERRY ORCHARD works when it has preciseness of vision. While I still wouldn't label the play a comedy, the comedic moments stand out. It's overall a smart character study and acting vehicle that displays how all the inhabitants of Ranevskaya's estate respond well or poorly (in most cases) to the changing world around them.

THE CHERRY ORCHARD plays the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 NOrth Dearborn, through April 30. Tickets are $25-$80.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren




REO Speedwagon to Play Auroras RiverEdge Park on Labor Day Weekend Photo
REO Speedwagon to Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will use that key to unlock another amazing REO Speedwagon live show, Saturday, September 2 at 8 p.m. at RiverEdge Park.
Beverly Theatre Guild Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This Month Photo
Beverly Theatre Guild Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This Month
We’re off to see the Wizard! The classic American fairy tale, written by L. Frank Baum over a hundred years ago, comes to life on the stage of the Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) on April 28-30, 2023.
Chicagos Concert Dance Community Reunites to Support Chicago Dancers United Photo
Chicago's Concert Dance Community Reunites to Support Chicago Dancers United
Artists from the Chicago professional dance community are once again uniting for an evening of high heels and high camp in Dance Divas 2023. All proceeds from the event benefit The Dancers' Fund, which provides short-term financial assistance to Chicago dance industry professionals for preventative health care and critical medical needs.
UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Ticket Lottery For THE BOOK OF MORMON On April 18, 19 Photo
UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Ticket Lottery For THE BOOK OF MORMON On April 18, 19 And 20
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards(r) including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Springfield, IL playing at UIS Performing Arts Center on April 18th, 19th and 20th. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.

From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)


Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour Presented by Broadway In ChicagoReview: A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour Presented by Broadway In Chicago
April 6, 2023

A SOLDIER’S PLAY is a solid and well-structured play from Charles Fuller that explores the deep-seated roots of American racism. Centered on a Black regiment in 1944 Fort Neal, Louisiana, the play takes the form of a murder investigation when Captain Richard Davenport arrives on the scene following the death of Sergeant Vernon C. Waters. While Fuller’s 1981 play is no doubt an indictment of the racist systems embedded in the American military—and the country as a whole—the piece now feels prescient, rather than revelatory. I imagine that it must have been quite radical when it debuted over forty years ago, but now it reads like a reinforcement of the truth. It’s an effective one, and audiences who enjoy the procedural format will appreciate the play’s series of interviews and flashbacks. Director Kenny Leon’s production keeps it moving at a brisk pace, but neither material nor staging are groundbreaking.
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In ChicagoReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago
March 30, 2023

I was curious about the changes to Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, which underwent revisions before its post-pandemic return to Broadway in 2021. I imagined a substantial overhaul of the material, along with input from co-director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw (Parker also co-directed). After seeing the show, I can state the changes are minimal. All of the musical numbers are the same, and some of the dialogue may have been altered. But I don’t buy that the Ugandan characters have been given more agency or power.
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterReview: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 17, 2023

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Director Barbara Gaines cleverly marries play and production concept in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS for her final production.
Review: LAYALINA at Goodman TheatreReview: LAYALINA at Goodman Theatre
March 15, 2023

Martin Yousif Zebari’s LAYALINA is a heartwarming multigenerational family play that spans from Baghdad to Skokie. While Zebari doesn’t shy away from portraying the family’s trauma and the challenges of their immigrant experiences, LAYALINA is the opposite of many other family plays. It’s about how the central family tries to reconnect and find commonalities, despite their generational and cultural differences.
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
March 13, 2023

Rajiv Joseph’s DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, now in its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a sprawling exploration of the blurring of fiction and fact, censorship, and the quest to preserve truth.
share