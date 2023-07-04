Review: THE 39 STEPS: A Hysterical Thriller at Drury Lane Theatre

The 39 Steps, a theatrical masterpiece that combines intrigue, suspense, and uproarious comedy, debuted an unforgettable performance at the storied Drury Lane Theatre. From its humble beginnings as a novel by John Buchan to its stage adaptation by Patrick Barlow, this timeless production has been enchanting theatergoers around the globe for nearly two decades. Everything from the clever set design to the stupendously talented cast created a spellbinding effect that lasted throughout the duration of the show. This warp speed comedy helmed by expert director Johanna Mckenzie Miller is sure to sell out many times before its run is though!

Originally published in 1915, John Buchan’s novel, The Thirty-Nine Steps, introduced the world to the thrilling tale of Richard Hannay, an ordinary man thrust into a web of espionage and danger. Though many will be familiar with the dramatic Hitchcock film, it wasn’t until 2005 that that Patrick Barlow brought this captivating story the stage with his ingenious adaptation. Stripping away the complexities of the novel, Barlow crafted a fast-paced, comedic version of the narrative that has since become a theatrical sensation.

With cast members who have graced both Broadway and West End stages, the talent featured in this production is second to none- and it shows. The individuals in this small but mighty four-person cast each brought a unique and dazzling set of skills to the stage. Opening the show with a relaxed British charm (and a bout of ennui) was the marvelous Gavin Lee in the role of our hero, Richard Hannay. Lee commanded the pace of the production from start to finish. His ability to master a deadpan manner while flawlessly executing physical humor was nothing short of mystifying. As if that weren’t enough, the dizzying number of lines he delivered without a single misstep was a sight to behold! Lee’s performance alone is a highlight of the Chicago theatre scene in 2023.

Caitlin Gallogly in the roles of German femme fatale, meek Scottish waif and headstrong British love interest was a tour de force. Her balancing act of mastering these characters with their individual idiosyncrasies was truly impressive and left the audience wanting more each time she exited a scene. Gallogly manages to bring off both ferocity and gentle femininity throughout the duration of the show, signaling her immense talent on the stage.

Much of the genius of this adaptation of The 39 Steps is the concept of the “clowns,” two actors who between them cover a revolving door of over 100 minor characters throughout the performance! Tom Detrinis in the role of one clown delivered an incredibly strong performance, most notably as the nefarious Professor (little pinky and all). But his other roles as innkeeper and hilariously incomprehensible political pundit were just as memorable.

And finally, there’s Zuhdi Boueri in the role of the second clown.

His insane mastery of different accents, genders, facial expressions, and sheer comedic timing made him an utterly magnetic force onstage. Boueri’s ability to transition from haughty and flirtatious professor’s wife, to excitable innkeeper’s wife, to newspaper salesman to milkman and everything in between made him an instant favorite with the audience. After seeing this performance, you can believe I will be following Boueri’s career closely.

The staging of The 39 Steps is a masterclass in theatrical ingenuity. Simple yet inspired set design effortlessly transports the audience from one location to another, evoking the sense of a vast and ever-changing landscape. From a crowded theater to the desolate Scottish Highlands, the set morphs with breathtaking precision, allowing the actors to seamlessly navigate through their perilous journey. And don’t get me started on the train scene – the rapid-fire dialogue, blocking, and in-and-out weaving between revolving set pieces was nothing short of enthralling.

In the ever-evolving landscape of theatre, The 39 Steps remains a shining example of the magic that can be conjured on stage. Its ability to thrill, charm, and leave audiences in stiches is a testament to its enduring popularity. Whether you’re a fan of spy thrillers, comedy, or simply a lover of great storytelling, The 39 Steps at Drury Lane is an absolute must-see that will leave you begging for an encore.

The 39 Steps runs through August 13. Tickets can be purchased here.