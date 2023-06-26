Review: PASSING STRANGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret

Originally premiering in 2006, Passing Strange is a rock musical that pushes the boundaries of Broadway storytelling and delves into themes of identity, love, and artistic rebellion. The main character, The Youth, embarks on a journey to find “The Real” that takes him from his middle-class Black Los Angeles Church to Amsterdam, and finally to Berlin. Theo Ubique’s lively rendition brings this coming-of-age story to life in their wonderfully immersive theater.

Passing Strange emerged during a pivotal time in Broadway, where innovative approaches to storytelling were celebrated. Its unconventional narrative structure and fusion of rock, gospel, and soul music struck a chord with audiences seeking a fresh and thought-provoking theatrical experience. The show’s success paved the way for a filmed adaptation directed by Spike Lee, solidifying its place in theatre history.

Theo Ubique’s production of Passing Strange may not have the grandeur and resources of a large-scale production, but it is commendable for its ability to showcase local talent and vigorous passion in their unique, intimate space. The cast brings a vibrant energy to the stage, immersing the audience in the world of the show and confronting us with questions about race, belonging and authenticity.

Our guide throughout the production, Jordan DeBose in the role of The Narrator, was the undisputed star of the evening. Their charisma and easygoing nature made them a natural choice for a character who flits in and out of every scene, offering color and context. Debose’ voice had a rich, calming tone and was an excellent foil to the character’s younger self, represented in the show as The Youth.

Michael Jones’ The Youth perfected the part of the perpetually frustrated, revolutionary young man longing to lose himself in artistic expression. Through the character himself proved to be tiresome – all complainers become energy vampires after a time – Jones was everything The Youth was supposed to be. Jones brought a torrential hailstorm of angst and defiance to this searching character, with occasional touches of vulnerability such as those demonstrated in the number Keys.

Mother, portrayed by the sunny Jenece Upton, shone as the Youth’s prim and proper Church-going Mom. At times seeming to do her best with a restless teen, at other times seeming hypocritical with her vanity and pride, her devotion to her son and longing to be close to him wins the audience over. Upton’s spunk and pep make her one of the most likeable figures in the show, while making the Youth less likeable each time he rejects her.

The ensemble of Passing Strange was incredibly strong, with Caitlin Dobbins, Chamaya Moody, and Michael Mejia as notable standouts. All three portrayed a different one of The Youth’s friends depending on what city he was in, and all three executed these unique and nuanced roles perfectly (covering everything from Church choir singer to polyamorous squatter to German dominatrix)! The hilariously unexpected number We Just Had Sex was one of the most lighthearted songs of the production and remained stuck in my head for the rest of the evening.

Director Tim Rhoze’s vision and creativity infused the show with a soulful essence. Clever staging and effective use of lighting, along with minimal set design, created a visually engaging experience that captured the heart of The Youth’s story. Theo Ubique’s live band, led by music director Dr. Michael McBride, added a rich vibrancy to the production that only live music can.

I’d be remiss if I did not pay homage to the beautiful namesake of Passing Strange, taken from one of my favorite Shakespeare verses:

“My story being done,

She gave me for my pains a world of sighs.

She swore, in faith, ’twas strange, ’twas passing strange,

’Twas pitiful, ’twas wondrous pitiful.

She wished she had not heard it, yet she wished

That heaven had made her such a man.”

-Othello, Act I Scene III

Though the title of this show references a tale that is indeed passing (or extremely) strange, it also invokes the double meaning of the idea of “passing” as white in the Black community, something that is brought up multiple times throughout the show. Through Passing Strange, the themes of race and identity foster important conversations within the community, encouraging dialogue and understanding. The cast’s dedication and infectious enthusiasm, coupled with competent direction and production values, create an authentic and engaging experience. Passing Strange serves as a testament to the power of community theatre and its ability to inspire and captivate audiences.

Passing Strange runs at Theo Ubique through July 30, 2023. Tickets can be purchased here.