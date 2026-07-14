Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Catalyst Ranch

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Enter a freight elevator off the back alley of Randolph Street and step into the eclectic space that is the Catalyst Ranch Studio, a venue that perfectly sets the tone for JK Entertainment’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Arlo Kiss and text by John Cameron Mitchell. With a variety of vintage chairs and couches lined up for the audience and a makeshift stage complete with a black curtain as the backdrop behind the band, you are fully immersed in this deeply personal examination of sex and gender through an exhilarating rock soundtrack.

Hedwig is a genderqueer East German singer of a rock and roll band, the Angry Inch. We follow Hedwig’s musical act at the Catalyst Ranch, supported by her husband Yitzhak, as she herself listens to rockstar Tommy Gnosis’s show playing at Wrigley Field. She tells the story of her time in East Berlin before the Berlin Wall falls, the botched genital reassignment surgery that gave her the scar between her legs, her arrival in America with her husband who leaves her on their first anniversary, her meeting Tommy and helping him get his start before he also leaves and steals her music, and her eventual breakdown and acceptance of herself.

What makes this show special is a special rotating-cast approach, with Kyle Reid Hass, Sage Reid Priest, and Zo alternating through each role across performances. By giving each actor the opportunity to contribute their own experiences to Hedwig, every night presents a fresh interpretation of what this story has to offer — and the culmination of Hedwig’s story through each iteration makes for a unique collective experience unlike any other.

The different casts are labeled the Children of the Sun Cast, Children of the Earth Cast, and Children of the Moon Cast; named from the hit song “Origin of Love.” You can find the complete schedule with which cast is performing when on the website. Opening night featured the Children of the Sun Cast, with Kyle Reid Hass as Hedwig, Sage Reid Priest as Yitzhak, and Zo as Tommy Gnosis.

Hass delivers an emotionally charged and raw performance as Hedwig, exuding vulnerability, passion, and attitude in every line of storytelling and verse, whether it’s a ballad or high-energy song. Priest is a tough yet hurt Yitzhak who embodies a true rocker spirit with great harmonies and solos throughout. With limited appearances as Tommy Gnosis, Zo’s solo number is still moving and captivating. Hailey Hance is also present the whole time as Skszp with strong backup vocals and the classic disinterested rocker sneer. The finale number “Midnight Radio” with all three cast members pouring their hearts out is a powerful tribute to the final transformation of both Hedwig and Yizhak. Of course, this review only captures one of three possible performances of this show, so you will have to see which cast and version of the show you get.

The rock music and lyrics from Stephen Trask and music direction from Jonathan James reverberates through the space with the electrifying Angry Inch band made up of keys, guitar, bass, and drums played by Rex Meyer, Dana Norris, Jack Sundstrom, and Spencer Peterson respectively on opening night. The costume design by Sara Francis and hair/makeup design by Layl Hudson also give each character their own personality — especially as the rotating cast comes into their own character, complete with their own spin on wardrobe, wigs, and makeup. The hand-drawn images and visuals — including lyrics for the brief singalong in “Wig in a Box” — projected onto a screen and switched out at an impressive tempo provide an extremely human and endearing touch to this show.

Of course, opening night at an independent, storefront show is bound to have technical difficulties, and unfortunately Hedwig suffered from some audio problems. As the cast used handheld microphones that were quiet, scratchy, and sometimes completely off at the start, with a full live band behind them, many lyrics, lines of dialogue, and even backup vocals were regrettably missed and tough to hear. But even the sound problems add to the very nature of the show that is, at the heart of it, an impassioned project from talented artists who care about the craft and the stories they are telling.

As a theater company, JK Entertainment pushes the boundary with bold, imaginative, and evocative work that explores the intersection of art and activism. This production is no exception to that mission, sharing this genderqueer rock journey of pain, strength, and acceptance. Hedwig’s journey is one of duality and division, searching for the other half that makes us whole, and Hass, Priest, and Zo all share their reflections on this in this uniquely powerful performance.

JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to The Trevor Project, honoring the show’s legacy and investing in a future where every identity is seen, valued, and free. Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs through July 26th with the cast rotating every show. View the schedule and purchase your tickets at the link below.

Photo credit: Olivia Kaye Da Silva