Review: HAMLET at Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park IL

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The curtain rises on Oak Park Festival Theatre’s 51st Anniversary Season with the production of William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy Hamlet. With over 50 years in Austen Gardens, the company presents the play with detail, intelligence, emotion and charm for the audience to enjoy.

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Prince Hamlet (Drew Bos) is still mourning the loss of his father (Charls Sedgewick Hall) while his mother, Gertrude (Jodi Gage) marries his uncle, Claudius (Josh Carpenter), just two months after the funeral. When his best friend, Horatio (Lucas Prizant), tells him of seeing his father's ghost roaming the battlements at night, Hamlet is determined to see the specter for himself. The Ghost reveals Claudius murdered him to seize the throne and out of lust for Gertrude. As Hamlet sets out to avenge his father's murder, he is plagued by hesitation and vulnerability, wrestling with questions of justice, morality, mortality, betrayal and grief. Artistic Director Peter G. Anderson brings the human experience to Shakespeare's timeless text while infusing the production with moments of humor and thoughtful queer representation.

Bos is captivating as the Prince of Denmark. As the flawed intellectual navigating the path of revenge, he draws the audience into Hamlet's confidence while trusting few of the characters around him. Soliloquies such as "To be, or not to be," "O, that this too too solid flesh would melt," and "'Tis now the very witching time of night" allow Bos to shine, revealing a Hamlet who is finally able to shed the mask of the seemingly mad prince and expose his innermost thoughts and doubts.

Whether exchanging witty barbs with Guildenstern (Pedro Jimenez) and Rosencrantz (Gabriel Armstrong), confronting betrayal from Gertrude (Jodi Gage), or sharing moments of affection and friendship with Horatio (Lucas Prizant) and Ophelia (Olive Gallagher), Bos makes the role entirely his own. Even in the "Get thee to a nunnery" scene—often played as outright abusive or cruel—Bos begins with remarkable tenderness as Hamlet fears for Ophelia's safety in becoming caught in the crossfire of his quest for revenge. It is only when he realizes they are being watched that his demeanor hardens, making the shift to anger feel calculated rather than impulsive.

A strong element of Oak Park Festival Theatre's Hamlet is its thoughtful casting and the subtle details woven throughout the production. The triple casting of Charls Sedgewick Hall as the Ghost, the Player, and the Gravedigger offers a compelling reflection of Hamlet's mourning, creating the impression he sees his father everywhere or is constantly burdened by the weight of his revenge vow. Sedgewick Hall strikes an impressive balance between dramatic intensity and comic relief, bringing distinct personalities to each of the three roles.

The decision to gender-swap the roles of Polonius and Laertes also provides a fresh perspective on the characters within the Danish court. Rather than feeling like a gimmick, the casting choice enriches the production while preserving the play's central family and political dynamics. Patrice Egleston, Breena DiStasio and Gallagher all bring powerful performances which make the downfall of the mother and sisters as tragic as the central stories.

Hamlet’s creative team is also successful in bringing the Oak Park Festival Theatre audience into the world of Denmark. Scenic Designer Evan Frank has created a versatile set which serves both Hamlet and Oak Park's dual production of The Importance of Being Earnest without compromising the distinct atmosphere of either play. Having worked on Oak Park’s previous productions of Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet, Taylor Pfenning’s contemporary designs blend seamlessly with Shakespeare's world. Justin Cavazos' sound design and original music further enhance the production, capturing the supernatural, anguished, and emotionally charged spirit of this revenge tragedy.

By the final curtain, Oak Park Festival Theatre demonstrates Shakespeare's greatest tragedy is not simply a story of revenge but an enduring exploration of grief, love, family, and the search for meaning. Through compelling performances, thoughtful direction, and an imaginative creative team, this Hamlet feels both timeless and strikingly contemporary. As the company launches its 51st season, it does so with a production which honors Shakespeare's text while inviting audiences to discover something new within it. This is a Hamlet well worth experiencing.

Hamlet performs until August 15th at Austen Gardens, Oak Park, IL. For more information about Oak Park Festival Theatre, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Josh Darr.

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