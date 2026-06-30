Review: ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre

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Iceboy! is an absolute riot. It’s a truly original and genuinely laugh-out-loud story with tight pacing and structure from Erin Quinn Purcell, Jay Reiss, and Mark Hollmann. The plot is entirely far-fetched, but I love that the creators don’t make the show feel absurd: The characters are so totally entrenched in the world of the show, which is core to making it work.

The full name is Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write “The Iceman Cometh.” Eugene O’Neill himself (Nick Offerman) serves as narrator, residing over the proceedings with a droll and deadpan delivery that recalls the famed playwright. Set in 1939, the wacky story involves stage star and diva Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), who decides to buy a prehistoric caveman — the titular Iceboy (Grey Henson) — at auction. When Iceboy melts, he sets off a series of wild events for all involved — including Vera’s flustered and overworked assistant Lambert (Sarah Stiles) and her boyfriend and playwright Floyd Richards (Cedric Yarbrough). Oh, and Vera’s butler is none other than Frankenstein (Alex Goodrich). With Vera and Floyd’s latest project The Garment Girl poised to be a potential flop, can Iceboy save them all ... and provide O’Neill with inspiration to write The Iceman Cometh?

I was so impressed by how original and wild this story was, but also how tightly plotted it is. While the humor doesn’t have the madcap pace of farce, the show is consistently engaging and really has its own brand of humor. Going in, my main question was: Will I laugh? The answer is a resounding yes. Iceboy! is legitimately hilarious.

Offerman and Mullally offer up a delightful study in contrasts. Offerman is supremely dry as O’Neill — and the writers clearly did their homework on the playwright. He nails the playwright’s self-seriousness, and Reiss and Purcell’s book includes many clever in-jokes for those who know O’Neill’s work. Because the Goodman has such a long history of producing O’Neill’s play, this also makes Iceboy! a terrifically fitting conclusion to their centennial season. Eugene O’Neill — but make it fun.



Where Offerman is dry as sandpaper, Mullally is over-the-top and outsized. Her exaggerated voice and dramatic gestures make Vera into an out-and-out, self-absorbed diva from the moment she starts to sing her first solo “Poor Little Orphan Girl” (She’s not so poor now.) Yarbrough is charming as her neglected boyfriend — Floyd desperately wants to settle down with Vera, but he declares “You’ll Never Say ‘Yes.”” Though he doesn’t have many spoken lines, Goodrich is also hilarious as Frankenstein, stomping around the stage in a manner true to the character.

Henson is supremely funny as Iceboy, especially as he transforms from fumbling neanderthal to chewing the scenery with his classic musical comedy chops and terrific singing voice. It’s immensely fun to see Henson “thaw” over the course of the show.



Stiles is an absolute highlight as Lambert, who has a unique condition that she plays to the hilt. Her solo number “FM” had me in stitches. Stiles also has terrific facial expressions throughout. And she’s a spectacular scene partner for Henson, especially when the two share possibly the funniest number in the show’s second act.

Donterrio, Melanie Brezill, Will Koski, Linda Mugleston, Shawn Pfaustuch, and Andrea San Miguel round out director Marc Bruni’s ensemble in a variety of other wacky roles. While the writers’ script is already taut, Bruni really keeps the show moving — but still allows ample space for audiences to really take in the jokes.



Iceboy! also looks flashy and fun. Vera Vimm herself would definitely approve of the glitz and glamour. Rounding out the creative team are: Choreographer Joann M. Hunter, set designer Paul Tate DePoo III, Costume Designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Jen Schriever, sound designer Connor Wang, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Rachael Geier.

Iceboy! is plain fun, creatively delivered. It’s a hilarious, feel good time but it delivers on its mission of fun in a new and exciting way. This cast is undeniably fabulous — there’s of course a lot of star power here, and it’s fantastic to see this combination of big names, Broadway stars, and Chicago talent bring their all to the antics. Whether you’re a Eugene O’Neill expert or know nothing at all, this is a great experience. I had a spectacularly enjoyable and wacky time. I admire this musical’s originality and carefully crafted story, but above all, I loved how much it made me really, truly laugh. It’s original and delectable musical theater comedy, no doubt.

Iceboy! runs through August 9, 2026 in the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn. Tickets are $49-$199, subject to change.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

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