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Rotating Cast Set for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Catalyst Ranch

Kyle Reid Hass, Sage Reid Priest, and Zo will each play Hedwig at Catalyst Ranch in Chicago.

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Rotating Cast Set for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Catalyst Ranch

JK Entertainment has revealed the rotating cast of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the cult-classic created by John Cameron Mitchell (Text) and Stephen Trask (Music and Lyrics). The production will run from July 9 through July 26 at the Catalyst Ranch, following the 25th anniversary of the film. This bold new staging, directed by Arlo Kiss with music directed by Jonathan James, will feature a distinctive rotating-cast approach, with three actors alternating through each role across performances. 

The three rotating casts are labeled the Children of the Sun Cast, Children of the Earth Cast, and Children of the Moon Cast; named from the hit song 'Origin of Love'. The shows will rotate through each cast in that order.

The Sun Cast features Kyle Reid Hass as Hedwig, Sage Reid Priest as Yitzhak, and Zo as Tommy Gnosis. T

he Earth Cast features Sage Reid Priest as Hedwig, Zo as Yitzhak, and Kyle Reid Hass as Tommy Gnosis.

And the Moon Cast features Zo as Hedwig, Kyle Reid Hass as Yitzhak, and Sage Reid Priest as Tommy Gnosis. Also joining the show as the unpronounceable Skszp and understudying Tommy Gnosis is Hailey Hance.

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Individual tickets priced at $35 and group sales for 5 or more are available now. For audiences interested in experiencing all three interpretations of the production, a special three-show package is available for $85. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.JKEntertainment.org/theatre/hedwig.







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