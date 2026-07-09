HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Now Playing at the Catalyst Ranch with Rotating Cast

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JK Entertainment's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the cult-classic created by John Cameron Mitchell (Text) and Stephen Trask (Music and Lyrics), is now playing. The production will run today through July 26 at the Catalyst Ranch. This bold new staging, directed by Arlo Kiss with music directed by Jonathan James, will feature a distinctive rotating-cast approach, with three actors alternating through each role across performances.

The different casts are labeled the Children of the Sun Cast, Children of the Earth Cast, and Children of the Moon Cast; named from the hit song 'Origin of Love'. The shows will rotate through each cast in that order. The Sun Cast features Kyle Reid Hass as Hedwig, Sage Reid Priest as Yitzhak, and Zo as Tommy Gnosis. The Earth Cast features Sage Reid Priest as Hedwig, Zo as Yitzhak, and Kyle Reid Hass as Tommy Gnosis. And the Moon Cast features Zo as Hedwig, Kyle Reid Hass as Yitzhak, and Sage Reid Priest as Tommy Gnosis. Also joining the show as the unpronounceable Skszp and understudying Tommy Gnosis is Hailey Hance.

Part rock concert, part confession, Hedwig takes the stage to tell her story-of East Berlin, a botched surgery, and a love that split her wide open. Driven by a live band and iconic anthems like 'The Origin of Love' and 'Midnight Radio,' the show is fierce, funny, and emotionally unfiltered.

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