ALEX EDELMAN: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO is Coming to Steppenwolf

Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian Alex Edelman is returning with another funny and thought-provoking dissection of identity: What Are You Going to Do, playing five performances only August 12 – 16, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

This all-new show finds the Bostonian sweetheart asking different and more unsettling questions. Primarily, should he spend his time doing something else? Should he be saving lives like his physician father? Should he be trying to return to the sense of community he experienced growing up among Israelis and Palestinians? In a show that reckons with the effects of time spent in trauma, Edelman deftly weaves in and out of examinations of faith broadly – not just Judaism – and wonders if, perhaps, there might be better things out there for him.

About Alex Edelman

One of the most critically hailed comedians of his generation, Alex Edelman is best known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling. His last offering, Just For Us, played more than 500 performances all over the world - including acclaimed runs off- and on-Broadway. It premiered as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024, earning him a place on the Time 100 list, a Tony Award and an Emmy Award for Best Writing for a Variety Special. Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut for Netflix, Unfrosted. Beyond stand-up, he writes regularly for TV and can be seen starring in Peacock’s The Paper, a Greg Daniels-helmed spiritual successor to The Office. He also writes on the show as a Consulting Producer.

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