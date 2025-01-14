Remy Bumppo's READINGS ON RAVENSWOOD Begins Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the 2025 dates for the return of its Readings on Ravenswood series, curated by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and Creative Producer Christina Casano. The series begins January 13, 2025 and continues through February 24, 2025 on Monday nights at Remy Bumppo’s rehearsal space, 1751 W. Grace.

This reading series introduces audiences to relevant plays, both old and new, and includes post-reading conversations that reflect the themes of the plays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings will begin at 7 p.m.

Readings on Ravenswood are free to attend with a suggested donation. New to this season is the six reading VIP Package for $125 and includes recognition in Remy Bumppo’s program and on its website and a commemorative Readings on Ravenswood VIP pin. Reservations and VIP Packages for the winter 2025 readings are now available RemyBumppo.org.

“I very much look forward to welcoming artists and audiences back to another winter series of compelling and delightful plays,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “It is a joy to gather in our home on Ravenswood to engage with beautiful and thought-provoking works. Come join us!”

Creative Producer Christina Casano (she/her/hers) added, “We’re so excited to share another round of plays for Readings on Ravenswood in 2025! It has been a very busy summer, fall and winter reading through scripts that span three centuries, a plethora of topics and dozens of playwrights and I can’t wait to share them with our Remy Bumppo community.”

