Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces Casting for TOP GIRLS

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the cast for the second show of its 2019-2020 season, TOP GIRLS, playing January 16 - February 22, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

You need a hard head to smash a glass ceiling and Marlene's got what it takes! But success comes at a price and the past is never far behind. Whip-smart, funny, and ultimately very moving, Caryl Churchill's groundbreaker brilliantly debates questions about female empowerment, career, and family.

"TOP GIRLS was one of Remy Bumppo's first hits, back in 2001, and I am really excited to revisit this canonical feminist work with a new, powerful team of women at this next historical moment," said Producing Artistic Director Nick Sandys. "The play's politics and theatricality are thrillingly up for debate. I am really looking forward to welcoming a new generation of artists and theatre-goers to the experience of this fabulous and fierce play through Keira Fromm's vision."

TOP GIRLS will feature Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour and Linda Gillum. This production will also feature Rebecca Hurd, Karissa Murrell Myers, Aurora Real De Asua, Amber Sallis, Rebecca Spence, and Vahishta Vafadari.

Director Keira Fromm enthusiastically spoke about starting rehearsals soon: "I'm excited to create a production of TOP GIRLS which is both a feast of theatricality, and a meditation on the loneliness of women over the ages and the forces that keep women in a subjugated place of yearning. It will celebrate the potential of women and illustrate the challenges our world places upon them. If you are a woman, my hope is that you will feel SEEN by this play. If you are a man, my hope is that you will see the women that surround you in your life with greater kindness and compassion."

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of TOP GIRLS will be performed January 16 - February 22, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.

TOP GIRLS is sponsored by the Poetry Foundation. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2019-2020 Presenting Sponsor is Geoffrey A. Anderson. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2019-2020 Season Sponsors are Nancy and Gene DeSombre and Brenda and James Grusecki.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title:

TOP GIRLS

Written by:

Caryl Churchill

Director:

Keira Fromm

Stage Manager:

Mara Sagal

Assistant Director:

Tyler Meredith

Dramaturg:

Sarah Illiatovich-Goldman

Technical Director:

Harrison Ornelas

Scenic Designer:

Courtney O'Neill

Costume Designer:

Raquel Adorno

Lighting Designer:

Becca Jeffords

Sound Designer:

Sarah D. Espinoza

Properties Designer:

Amanda Herrmann

Dialect Coach:

Eva Breneman

Movement and Intimacy Coordinator:

Kristina Fluty

Cast (in alphabetical order):

Annabel Armour (Isabella Bird/Louise), Linda Gillum (Marlene), Rebecca Hurd (Waitress/Nell), Karissa Murrell Myers (Lady Nijo/Win), Aurora Real De Asua (Dull Gret/Angie), Amber Sallis (Griselda/Kit), Rebecca Spence (Joyce/Pope Joan/Mrs. Kidd), and Vahishta Vafadari (Jeanine/Shona/Waitress).

Location:

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

Dates:

Previews:

Thursday, January 16 at 7:30pm, Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 18 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, January 19 at 2:30pm

Press Performance: Sunday, January 19 at 7:30pm

Regular Run:

Thursday, January 23 - Saturday, February 22, 2020

Curtain Times:

Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

Matinee Performances (other than Sundays): Saturday, January 25 at 2:30pm; Saturday, February 1 at 2:30pm; Saturday, February 8 at 2:30pm; Thursday February 13 at 2:30pm; Thursday, February 20 at 2:30pm; Saturday, February 22 at 2:30pm

Audio Description/Touch Tour Performance: Saturday, January 25; Touch Tour starts at 1:00pm, and the performance starts at 2:30pm

Open Caption Performance: Saturday, February 1 at 2:30pm

Tickets:

Previews: $32.75

Regular Run: $37.75 - $47.75

Industry Tickets: $20.00, available Wednesdays - Fridays

Student Tickets: $15.00, available day of

Group Discounts: Available for parties of 10 or more, call 773.975.8150

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is an ensemble based theatre company that believes in the power and beauty of language, the emotional effects of timeless ideas, and conversation as an agent of change. As our motto think theatre suggests, the plays we produce will make you think - actively - about the complex issues we face as people, as a community, and as humankind.

Since its inception in 1996, the Company has produced a blend of modern classics, new adaptations, and complex contemporary works, all presented in an intimate setting with clarity, wit and passion. We invite audiences to engage directly with the art through conversation with the artists. Remy Bumppo currently serves 1,100 subscribers, plus thousands of single ticket buyers, who come to the theatre from all over Chicago and its suburbs.





